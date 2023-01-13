A well-known, year-round ski, snowboard, and patio shop, Ski Haus|NOTB|Patio Place is making its return to the North Shore. After closing the doors at its Burlington location in 2021, the business opened a new store only four miles away in Woburn, MA.

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH SKI HAUS

“As the saying goes, ‘it’s been a journey.’ It took much longer than we expected with unforeseen delays, however, we are extremely grateful to finally have Woburn open as of Jan 2nd”, says Kelly Pilla, executive vice president. The new 22,000-square-foot space joins existing stores in Framingham, Mass. and Salem, New Hampshire.

The new Woburn store, conveniently located off Route 128 (also known as Route 95) at the Stop & Shop Plaza, showcases ski and snowboard gear, winter apparel, as well as other essentials like travel gear, along with expert services like mounting and tuning. And finally, there’s enough space to feature patio furniture year round.

Ski Haus dates back to 1965, when the Pilla family opened their first location. The store’s commitment to selling high-quality products (they never sell anything they wouldn’t use themselves) and offering personalized, friendly service has won them enduring fans. Today, the children and even grandchildren of the store’s original customers have remained devoted customers.

“Wayne and Steve’s – the president and vice president, respectively – uncle had an unshakeable belief in providing the community with high quality and great service,” Pilla adds. “It is an acumen and philosophy we still take very seriously in stores and online.”

Ski Haus employees are among the main reasons customers are so dedicated. One highlight is professional fitting and mounting equipment. Certified employees do complete measurements and assessments to find the perfect boot/binding based on your skill set for optimal performance.. In fact, determining a proper fit is so important to them, they don’t sell boots online, so they can guarantee your fit, form, function.

So, for all you outdoor lovers, make sure to stop into a Ski Haus location this season and see for yourself why this small family business is making a big impact. Plus, if you’re looking for a great job, Ski Haus would love to talk to you, too: You’ll experience a great culture, whether part-time or full-time. Employees get paid above market-value rates plus health benefits and potential for long-term careers. You’ll even get great discounts on gear, apparel, lift tickets, and patio products.

The company’s belief in doing the right thing extends beyond the walls of its stores into their communities. Every year, Ski Haus sponsors a coat drive for the needy and provides In-Haus Cash to customers who donate their gently used coats. Wayne Pilla, president, serves on the board of the non-profit Field of Dreams in Salem, New Hampshire. They’re also proud to support the Lazarus House, Boys & Girls Club, and climate change organization Protect Our Winters.

“Visit us in stores and/or online at skihaus.com. You’ll be glad you did and we thank you for shopping local, small business!” -– Team Ski Haus