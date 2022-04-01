Spring seems finally to be taking hold, making April the perfect time to explore activities and places beyond your usual routine. Whether you’re looking to fly a kite, enjoy some art, or sip a perfectly crafted cocktail, the North shore has something for you this month.

1. Slow Art Day, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | April 2, 10 a.m.

Slow Art Day is a national initiative that encourages people to discover for themselves the joy and meaning of art by slowing down and spending time observing a single work. The Cape Ann Museum will be observing the day with a session by Gloucester resident Annie Storr, who will teach her guided method for exploring, reflecting, and responding to art. The program is included with general admission.

2. Milagro Tequila Dinner, The Roof, Salem | April 7, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Relax at The Roof, Salem’s only open-air rooftop bar, and enjoy a four-course menu with tequila cocktail pairings. To enjoy crab tostadas, guava margaritas, and beautiful views, buy tickets at Eventbrite.

The Roof, Salem | Photograph by Tamara Flanagan

3. Kite Day, Cogswell Grant, Essex | April 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bring your own kite to fly in a windswept field or just settle in and watch the show as professionals from Kites Over New England launch their own large and colorful kites. Kite-making workshops offer visitors a chance to assemble a custom flying creation. The event is free and open to the public; kite-making is $10 and advance registration is strongly suggested.

4. 58 Marketplace Artisan Pop-up, Mills 58, Peabody | April 9, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Come shop for pottery, candles, spring décor, Easter basket fillers, and more from an eclectic mix of more than a dozen artisan vendors from around the region. And if the pop-up event only whets your appetite, wander the rest of Mills 58 to explore shops selling antiques, home décor, books, art, and more. Then grab a coffee, gelato, or a meal in the building’s food hall.

5. Chapter and Verse Masquerade Ball, Hawthorne Hotel, Salem | April 9

The Hawthorne Hotel promises an evening of decadence, elegance, and style, as it throws a ball inspired by traditional Venetian masquerades. Dress up in your most mysterious and immerse yourself in the story book fantasy. More details available at the hotel website.

6. Black and Brown-Owned Spring Business Market, North Andover | April 10

Explore and celebrate the diversity of the region’s entrepreneurs, and help support Black and Brown-owned businesses. The market will feature vendors offering jewelry, clothing, photography, coffee and baked goods, artwork, skin and body care products, and more. More details available at the website of Merrimack Valley Black * Brown Voices, the group organizing the event.

Black and Brown-owned Business Market | Photograph by Sarah McDermott

7. The Cabot’s Big Night, Beverly | April 14

Spend a night in the Cabot’s beautiful theater and enjoy performances by roots rock back Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live and rhythm and blues icon Mavis Staples while supporting the institution’s plans for capital improvements. General admission seating is mostly sold-out (though some resale tickets may be available), but VIP and sponsorship packages are still available. Learn more at The Cabot website.

8. Backyard Growers Seedling Sale, Gloucester | April 14 – 23

Jumpstart your veggie garden and support a good cause. Stock up on early-season starters like cauliflower and kale, grown by Cedar Rock Gardens, and help further Backyard Growers’ mission of building garden beds for low-income residents and teaching children about gardening, vegetables, and nutrition. Buy online as early as April 14, and pickup your plants on April 23.

9. Spring BloomFest, Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens, North Andover, | Apr. 21 – May 15

Dive headfirst into spring with a visit to BloomFest where the newly renovated grounds of the Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens will covered in cascades of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and more. On select days “After Hours” admissions allows visitors to see the blossoms bathed in the glow of sunset and perhaps picnic on the grounds. Tickets on sale now at the Trustees of Reservations website.

Headpiece by Elissa Lincoln | Photograph courtesy of MAGMA

10. Gaia Gala, MAGMA, Gloucester | April 22, 7 p.m.

Join a collaboration of dancers and botanical artists to celebrate Earth Day. Artist Maia Mattson and other creators working with organic material have made unique botanical headwear, to be worn during a performance by dancers from MAGMA in the dance school’s beautiful, historic studio. All pieces will be auctioned off to raise money for MAGMA’s scholarship program.

11. A Grand Night For Signing!, North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly | April 23 and 24

A musical revue featuring performances of some of the greatest hits by Broadways legends Rodgers and Hammerstein, including beloved classics from shows like Oklahoma, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. The event marks the return from pandemic hiatus of Voices of Hope, a nonprofit performing group that raise funds for cancer research. Proceeds from A Grand Night for Singing! will benefit cancer research being conducted at the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Tickets available on the North Shore Music Theatre website.

Sisters of Anarchy ice cream

12. Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream Pop Up, Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury | April 30

This Vermont “farm-to-cone” ice cream company makes their frozen treats with flavor elements almost entirely grown on Fischer Brothers Farm in their home state. Taste their dedication to dirt when they pop up event at Cider Hill Farm. When you’re done with your cone, head into the tulip fields to pick a spring bouquet.