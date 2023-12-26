As you’re looking ahead to 2024, the North Shore has the party for you, whether you’re looking for an elegant evening of cocktails and dancing or a kid-friendly celebration that wraps up well before midnight.

Night out

Sky High Soiree at the Artisan Hotel, Salem, N.H.

For a party with elevated appeal, hit The Rooftop bar at the newly opened Artisan Hotel in Salem, N.H. Revelers will be able to eat their fill of beef and lobster sliders, oysters and tuna at the raw bar, and New York strip steak, then mingle and celebrate in the beautiful new venue with sweeping views. A welcome drink and midnight prosecco toast are included, and a cash bar will serve up creative cocktails throughout the night. Reserve your tickets at tuscanbrands.com/store/event/new-years-eve-sky-high-soiree.

Live music and good food at Kowloon, Saugus

Choose your own New Year’s Eve adventure at Kowloon. Upstairs, party band WildFire will keep everyone dancing, while downstairs, Trifecta will by playing dance, disco, and Motown classics. Both options come with a light buffet, reserve seating, and a Champagne toast. Make your choice online.

Photograph courtesy of The Cut

New Year’s at the Cut, Gloucester

Gloucester’s newest venue rings in its first new year with a prix fixe dinner, a midnight toast, and music by the jubilant horns of Brass Fed Nation. Learn more and make a reservation at thecutlive.com/events/18.

New Year’s Eve with Club D’Elf at The Cabot, Beverly

Try something a little different this New Year’s Eve with Club D’Elf – described as a “mesmerizing synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk” – in The Cabot’s gorgeously restored theater. The show is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Tickets are available at thecabot.org/event/new-years-eve-w-club-delf.

Comedy at Off Cabot, Beverly

Four New England comics join forces to help you laugh your way into the new year at Off Cabot. Mike Donovan, Dan Boulger, Dan Crohn, and Brieana Woodward will perform at both 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., so you have two opportunities for funny festivities. Buy your tickets at offcabot.org/shows/new-years-eve-with-mike-donovan-more.

Club Castle at the Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

Bring some drama to your New Year’s celebration with a party in the soaring great hall of Hammond Castle. Hors d’oeuvres, a Champagne toast, and live entertainment will be provided, but the real star of the night is the opportunity to explore the century-old castle, adding unique atmosphere to your celebration. Learn more and buy tickets at hammondcastle.org/event/club-castle-new-years-eve-party.

Beauport Cruiselines

Harbor cruise with Beauport Cruiselines, Gloucester

Welcome the new year on the water with a cruise around Gloucester harbor. The Beauport Cruiselines New Year’s Eve voyage includes passed appetizers, a mac and cheese martini bar, a Chinese food feast, Champagne toast, and DJ entertainment, all aboard a spacious an elegant three-level ship. Book your ticket at beauportcruiselines.com.

Come As You Are New Year’s Eve Party, Granite Coast Brewing, Peabody

If you’re looking for festive fun without the pressure to dress to the nines, head to Granite Coast Brewing. The brewery’s low-pressure party welcomes revelers in jeans and even pajamas. Your ticket includes comfort food snacks and a Kolsch beer midnight toast. Reserve your spot at this laidback affair at granitecoastbrewing.com/event-calendar/2023/12/31/come-as-you-are-new-years-eve-party.

Family-friendly fun

Rockport New Year’s Eve, Rockport

Lots of live music is the centerpiece of this annual celebration, but there will also be poetry readings, food trucks, psychic readings, juggling, face-painting, and star-gazing, before the midnight ball drop in Dock Square. Buy a button online – kids under 12 are free – to gain entrance to dozens of activities and performances, starting at 4 p.m. Buy your button and learn more at rockportnye.org.

Launch! Salem | Photograph courtesy of Salem Main Streets

Launch!, Salem

Rocket into the new year a few hours early with Salem’s Launch! This family-oriented celebration includes art-making activities, face painting, a silent disco, and more, starting at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., a countdown welcomes the new year, with plenty of time to head home and get sleepy kids tucked into bed. Details available at salemmainstreets.org/festivals/new-years-eve-salem.

Kids’ Countdown to New Year’s Eve, Wenham Museum, Wenham

The kids’ party at the Wenham Museum kicks off when the museum opens at 10 a.m. with puppet shows, face-painting, balloon animals, and fancy hat-making, as well as the opportunity to explore the museum. At noon, a countdown to a streamer and balloon drop will mark the new year. The fun continues until 1 p.m. See the full schedule and buy tickets at wenhammuseum.org/event/kids-countdown-to-nye-3.

Countdown to Noon, Create and Escape, Peabody

Another early celebration, Create and Escape will welcome parents to drop off ages five and up at 10 a.m. – pajamas are encouraged – for a party including crafts, snacks, and a 12 noon countdown, for all the excitement, with none of the staying up too late. Buy your tickets at createandescapediy.com/pages/events.