Interact with dinosaurs, hunt out salamanders, make a masterpiece, or solve a mystery in an historic manor house. These adventures and many more are on offer on the North Shore this April break.

1. PAW Patrol Experience, CAMP, Burlington | All week

At one of the Burlington Mall’s newest stores, kids can immerse in a PAW Patrol adventure and emulate their favorite brave pups. Tickets available online.

2. Sculpting Self exhibit, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | All week

Kids will love browsing this exhibit of sculptures made by area 8th graders displayed alongside works by famed sculptor Walker Hancock. Museum admission is free for families during vacation week so they can view the exhibit and explore the rest of the museum as well.

Sculpting Self | Photograph courtesy of the Cape Ann Museum

3. Vernal pool exploration, Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield | April 16

This guided visit to a vernal pool lets kids search of wood frogs and salamanders and learn how essential these temporary wetlands are to ecology of the forest. Registration available online.

4. Dino Safari, Faneuil Hall, Boston | April 16-17, 20-24

Take a walk through a prehistoric adventure surrounded by over 20 full scale moving dinosaurs, learning what they ate, how they moved, and how they grew. A virtual reality immerses visitors in the past and a digital drawing game lets them see their own dinosaur creations come to life. Details and tickets available online.

5. Be part of the Fenway faithful | April 16-21

The Red Sox are at home for a big part of vacation week, so take this chance to root, root, root for the home team. After Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, kids are welcome to run the bases on the field. Buy tickets online.

6. Drop-in Springtime Art Making, Long Hill, Beverly | April 18

Families can wander the estate’s gardens as they begin to bloom, and make paper flowers inspired by the new blossoms. Details and registration on The Trustees’ website.

7. The Cat’s Meow, Crane Estate at Castle Hill, Ipswich | April 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24

In this hourlong adventure, young visitors get a chance to explore the magnificent manor at Castle Hill while solving the mystery of the missing cat and preparing for a lavish party. Tickets are available at The Trustees’ website.

8. Plant a Historic Garden, Cape Ann Museum Green, Gloucester | April 19 – 21

During this three-day program, students learn about the gardening done by indigenous people, explore historic press flower scrapbooks, and help plant an historic raised garden bed at the Cape Ann Museum Green. Details and registration at the museum website.

9. Garden Week at the Wenham Museum, Wenham | April 19 – 22

A slate of garden-themed activities includes a chance to make your own garden stepping stone, a beekeeping talk, and more. Check the museum calendar for details.

Photograph courtesy of Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk Konstantin Dimopoulos’ The Blue Trees | Photograph by David Brown Hammond Castle/ Photo credit: kendb3 with Creative Commons license

10. Earth Week – Art and Science in Action, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | April 20 – 22

Celebrate art and our planet with special programs including drop-in art projects and the chance to watch artist Konstantin Dimopoulos paint trees near the museum a vibrant blue as he creates an art installation intended to call attention to the power of the humble tree. More details at the museum website.

11. Kids’ Free Day at Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester | April 21

Hammond Castle rolls out the red carpet for its youngest guests, offering free admission for children 12 and under. Reserve tickets online.

12. Celebrate Earth Day | April 22-23

Join in an Earth Day picnic at the Cape Ann Museum Green, join in a climate justice rally in Newburyport, or volunteer to clean trails at Appleton Farms. Or celebrate in your own way, by cleaning up litter off the beach, planting a tree, or building a bird-feeder.

13. Princess Day at the Stone Zoo, Stoneham | April 23

Finish out the week in royal style by visiting your favorite zoo animals and saying hello to a cast of fairytale princesses who will also be at the zoo. Fancy dresses very welcome. More information on the Stone Zoo website.

14. Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk, Pettengill Farm, Salisbury | April 23 and 24

Stroll a one-mile path through an enchanting – or perhaps enchanted? – woods and view nearly 200 fairy and gnome houses on display along the path. Then visit the Art Stroll to browse work by local artists, enjoy free arts and crafts activities, or grab a snack from a food truck. Tickets and details available online.