It's easy to make a day – or more – out of a trip to Marblehead. Check out some of our favorite spots to dine, drink, and soak in the history and beauty of this historic town.

eat+drink

The Landing

Located right on the harbor, The Landing offers warm hospitality and a globally inspired menu featuring influences from Mexico, Italy, and Asia. 81 Front St., ​781-639-1266, thelandingrestaurant.com

The Barnacle

A classic New England seafood eatery, with inspiring water views, serving lobsters gathered by the restaurant’s boat. 141 Front St., 781-631-4236, barnaclerestaurant.com

Soall Bistro

Soall channels the best of Vietnamese with pho, banh mi, and vermicelli dishes that vibrate with fresh herbs, crisp vegetables, and bold flavors. 9 Bessom St., 781-990-1233, soallbistro.com

Soall Bistro offers Vietnamese fare. Photograph by Joel Laino

Mai Tai Lounge

From the upscale Asian food to the eight different mai tai options, everything is made with a focus on freshness, detail, and flavor. 165 Pleasant St., 781-990-3309, themaitailounge.com

5 Corners Kitchen

Widely acclaimed, this local favorite serves simple but elegant French bistro fare with the occasional global twist. 2 School St., 781-631-5550, 5cornerskitchen.com

shop+renew

Scribe Paper and Gift

Stocked with fun and unique stationery, greeting cards, wrapping paper, and gift items from local and national artisans. 84 Washington St., 781-631-7274, facebook.com/ScribePaperGift

Sweetwater and Co.

Vintage goods, furniture, home décor, and gifts, all curated to create a celebration of seaside living. 33 Atlantic Ave., 781-639-9933, sweetwaterandco.com

French + Italian

Boutique owner Aimee Lombardi scours Paris, Milan, and New York for emerging designers that embody effortless European style. 129 Washington St., 781-639-5129, frenchitalian.com

F.L. Woods

Originally selling nautical instruments and supplies, F.L. Woods now stocks clothes, gear, home goods, and a great selection of Marblehead t-shirts. 76 Washington St., 781-631-0221, flwoods.com

Mud Puddle Toys

This independent toy store skips the bells and whistles and focuses on toys that excite children’s—and adults’—sense of wonder and imagination. 1 Pleasant St., 781-631-0814, mud-puddle-toys.shoplightspeed.com

Jeremiah Lee Mansion

live+play

Sail Satori

See Marblehead from the water by booking a private evening charter, packing some snacks and a bottle of prosecco, and sailing off into the sunset. 781-797-0433, sailsatori.com

Jeremiah Lee Mansion and Garden

A magnificent Georgian home built more than 250 years ago, the mansion shares a glimpse of upper-class life in the 1700s. 161 Washington St., marbleheadmuseum.org

Gerry Island and Crowninshield Island

The beaches, trails, and picturesque views from these two islands can be reached at low tide by walking over a rocky land bridge or by splashing through the shallows. Gashouse Ln., 978-526-8687, thetrustees.org/place/gerry-island; Dolliber Cove, 978-526-8687, thetrustees.org/place/crowninshield-island

Chandler-Hovey Park

At the northern tip of Marblehead Neck, the park offers some of the town’s best ocean views plus a unique lighthouse. Lighthouse Ln.

Fort Sewall

Original bunkers and detention rooms remain at this historic fort, but the real draws are the harbor views, walking paths, and relaxing green spaces. 8 Fort Sewall Ln.

Upcoming Events

Marblehead Festival of Arts, July 1–4

A four-day celebration featuring sand sculpting, jewelry making, an artisan market, live music, pottery painting, a street festival, and more. marbleheadfestival.org

Mapping Marblehead, July 7–Oct. 23

An exhibit at the Old Town House shares artifacts, documents, and interpretive information, all surrounding a large map on the floor, letting visitors quite literally locate themselves in the middle of the town’s history. marbleheadhistory.org