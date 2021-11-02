Whether you’re visiting for a day trip or a night out, Beverly offers plenty of choices for food, shopping, and entertainment.

eat+drink

Flip the Bird

There are a few sides and salads available, but you’re here for the fried chicken sandwich, topped with lettuce, or ghost-pepper sauce, or bacon, or apple-fennel slaw, or pickled chili peppers, or… 407 Cabot St., flipthebirdfriedchicken.com

Lolo Poke

This small eatery serves up big flavors in its poke bowls, layering rice, fish, veggies, crunchy toppings and umami-bomb sauces into every meal. 503 Rantoul St., 978-969-0166, lolopokema.com

Atomic Cafe

Known for its locally roasted coffee, the Atomic also serves up pastries, sandwiches, and several beers on tap in a bright and comfortable space perfect for a quick bite or an extended hang. 268 Cabot St., 978-922-0042, atomicafe.com

Frank

This eatery founded by star chef Frank McClelland is part sit-down dining, part gourmet shop, and part epicurean takeout counter. 112 Rantoul St., 978-998-4946, farmtofrank.com

A&B Burgers

The burgers, both creative and classic, are the star here, but the entrées, small plates, cocktails, and milkshakes (boozy or otherwise) never disappoint. 206 Cabot St., 978-993-7394, anbburgers.com

Ellis Sq. Social / Photograph by Brian Samuels

Ellis Sq. Social

After a pandemic-era stint as a BBQ joint, Ellis Sq. Social reopened as its old self this summer, bringing back its beloved duck dumplings and shrimp and grits as well as a new lineup of creative, unstuffy gastropub fare. 252 Cabot St., 978-998-4450, ellissquaresocial.com

Tartine Kitchen and Eatery

From morning coffee and croissant to afternoon snacks and wine, this European-influenced café serves up tasty treats all day long. 192 Cabot St., 978-998-4907, tartine-eatery.com

Half-Baked

Stop in for a hearty breakfast wrap, an indulgent mac ‘n’ cheese sandwich (yes, it’s a thing), or the pure sugar rush of a salted toffee or blueberry pancake donut. 1 West St., 978-969-6177, halfbakedbeverly.com

Breweries: Channel Marker, Backbeat, Gentile, Old Planters

An influx of new, small breweries, all in walking distance from one another makes it easy to take a tasting tour. Check out the sours and fruited brews at Channel Marker, choose from more than a dozen on-tap beers at Backbeat, relax outdoors with your dog and a cold one at Gentile, and then enjoy the welcoming vibe at Old Planters. Channel Marker Brewing, 95 Rantoul St., 978-969-3071, channelmarkerbrewing.com; Backbeat Brewing Co., 31A Park St., backbeatbrewing.com; Gentile Brewing Co., 59 Park St., 978-969-6496, gentilebrewing.com; Old Planters Brewing Co., 232 Rantoul St., 978-522-6446, oldplanters.com

shop+renew

Greater Beverly YMCA

An extra-large pool, an expansive fitness center, a fully equipped gymnastics facility, and a packed slate of group exercise classes make this Y a great spot for family fun. 254 Essex St., 978-927-6855, northshoreymca.org

Copper Dog Books

With a newly expanded space, this welcoming independent bookstore offers toys, puzzles, gifts, and art supplies alongside the abundant bookshelves. 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460, copperdogbooks.com

Worthy Girl

In its new, boldly pink location, this consignment shop is dedicated to the proposition that you can save money, do good for the earth, and look fabulous while doing so. 276 Cabot St., 978-969-2761, worthygirlshop.com

WKND

New to downtown Beverly, WKND offers an eclectic, curated selection of vintage clothes, beauty products, paper goods, and home accessories with a focus on simple beauty and sustainability. 267 Cabot St., wkndgoods.com

live+play

The Cabot

Reopening this fall, the historic and beautiful theater is rolling out a slate of new and classic movies, beloved musical artists, and comedy shows. 286 Cabot St., 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

Long Hill

Wander enchanting gardens, stroll wooded trails, or admire the fine woodwork and sumptuous wallpaper in the stately brick home at this newly renovated property. 572 Essex St., 978-281-8400, thetrustees.org/place/long-hill

Montserrat College of Art Galleries

Browse works by professionals, faculty, and up-and-coming student artists, all within an easy stroll of downtown. Essex St. and Cabot St., 978 921-4242, montserrat.edu/galleries

North Shore Music Theatre

Catch a piece of Broadway on the North shore at this renowned regional theater where the stage is completely surrounded by seats for an intimate, engaging experience. 54 Dunham Rd., 978-232-7200, nsmt.org

Lynch Park

Two beaches, a spacious park, a stunning rose garden, an ice cream stand, and a splash pad will keep you happily occupied. 55 Ober St., bevrec.com/the-park

The Castle

With a library of more than 1,000 board games from Candy Land to Catan and a menu of mouthwatering snacks and sandwiches, The Castle is the perfect place to settle in for a rousing game night or an afternoon of family fun. 240 Rantoul St., 978-969-1719, thecastlebeverly.com