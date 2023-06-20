We’re pretty sure no one on the North Shore is running out of things to do in the summertime. But if you’re looking to expand your horizons, read on for a couple dozen activities you can take part in on the North Shore this summer. Go boating, see an outdoor show, eat some fresh produce and seafood, peruse art, spend time in nature, and get to know your community with the below events—read on for 25 things to do on the North Shore this summer.

Photographs by Shutterstock

1. Visit the Castle Hill Picnic concert series

On Thursday evenings from June 29 through August 31, enjoy live music and food and drink trucks at Castle Hill’s Picnic Concert Series on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. Bring your own picnic blanket!

2. Pick your own fruit

Apples aren’t the only fruit you can pick around here—head to a local farm this summer like Brooksby Farm in Peabody, Russell Orchards in Ipswich, and Smolak Farms in North Andover to pick your own strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or peaches. Just be sure to check each farm’s availability before setting out.

3. Go to a farmers market

Shop local this summer and buy your produce at one of the many farmers markets north of Boston. This year, Salem’s farmers market will be on Thursday afternoons, Newburyport’s is Sunday mornings, and Wakefield’s and Marblehead’s are both on Saturday mornings.

4. Catch a North Shore Music Theatre show

North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly puts on three shows this summer. BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical runs from June 6 through June 18; The Sound of Music is July 11 through July 23; and Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville runs August 15 through 27.

5. Visit Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming

The annual Yankee Homecoming celebration returns to Newburyport this July 29 through August 6 for a week of community events like live music, historic walking tours, outdoor markets, art shows, cornhole tournaments, a golf tournament, a parade, and fireworks.

6. Go on a hike

Halibut Point | Photograph by Shutterstock

Spend time in the great outdoors by hiking one of the region’s many trails—discover beautiful flora at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport; take in the fresh ocean air at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport or Coolidge Reservation in Manchester; or do some forest bathing at Ravenswood in Gloucester.

7. Tour a Trustees garden

Long Hill | Photograph courtesy of Trustees

Head to one of the many Trustees properties to tour some of the most beautiful gardens north of Boston while they’re in full bloom—try the Stevens-Coolidge House in North Andover, Long Hill in Beverly, or Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich.

8. Eat wood-fired pizza at Appleton Farms

The scenic farm property in Ipswich and Hamilton serves up farmhouse wood-fired pizza every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. throughout the summer. They’ll have craft beverage trucks on site, too, but be sure to bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets!

9. Go to the beach

Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery

Take advantage of living by some of the best beaches in New England this summer. A few of our favorites are wide, sandy Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, quiet Singing Beach in Manchester, and picture-perfect Crane Beach in Ipswich.

10. Visit the Salem Flea

On the third Saturday of the month through September, the Salem Flea sets up shop in historic Derby Square. The 7th annual market features more than 40 vendors of vintage and artisan-made goods. Plus, every Saturday and Sunday you can head to the Salem Flea Marketplace on the second floor of 11 Dodge Street Court.

11. Hear classical music at the Rockport Chamber Music Festival

This June 9 through August 12, visit the Shalin Liu in Rockport for the 42nd annual Rockport Chamber Music Festival featuring world-renowned classical artists.

12. Rent a kayak

Get out on the water this summer and rent a kayak or stand-up paddle board for the day to explore one of the North Shore’s many beaches, rivers, or ponds. Check out Plum Island Kayak or Coast to Coast Paddle for rentals.

13. Dine alfresco

Take advantage of both the weather and the area’s culinary scene this summer and grab dinner and drinks alfresco. Some of our favorite local spots with outdoor dining include C.K. Pearl in Essex, FRANK in Beverly, Talise in Gloucester, and Grove at the Briar Barn Inn in Rowley.

14. Head to Gloucester’s summer concert series

On Sunday evenings throughout July and August, head to the bandstand at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester for free, live music from a different band each week. Bring your own chairs and hear Big Band, Beatles, or country music overlooking Gloucester Harbor—July shows start at 7 p.m. and August shows start at 6:30 p.m.

15. Attend St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester

The Greasy Pole at St. Peter's Fiesta | Photograph by Hemis/Alamy Stock Photo

The annual five-day festival, sponsored by Gloucester’s Italian-American fishing community and taking place this year from June 21 to 25, features live music, boat races, a 5K, greasy pole contests, and a special Mass on Sunday.

16. Take a trip to a museum

Between the Peabody Essex Museum, the Cape Ann Museum, the Hammond Castle Museum, the House of the Seven Gables, the Wenham Museum, and more, there’s no shortage of world-class museums on the North Shore. This summer, check out As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic at the PEM or Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape at the CAM.

17. Hear live music at Blue Ocean Music Hall

The intimate music venue right on Salisbury Beach hosts a string of live shows all summer. Highlights include the 14th annual Buffett Beach Bash on July 21, an ABBA tribute on August 2 and 3, and Reggae Sundays.

18. Visit a Cider Hill Farm festival

Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury has a huge farm store and a robust pick-your-own program—and on several weekends this summer, it hosts festivals complete with food trucks, live music, and an outdoor hard cider bar. June 19 through 25 is pollinator week; July 15, 16, 22, and 23 are for blueberries and flowers, and the Harvest Party will be August 12, 13, 19, and 20.

19. Eat lobster

Woodman’s in Essex | Photograph by Shawn Henry

Summertime is lobster season, and the North Shore is one of the best spots in the country to get your fill of the sweet crustacean. Check out Bob Lobster in Newbury or Woodman’s in Essex for a lobster roll, or pick up some fresh lobsters and have a clambake at home.

20. Discover Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn

Each summer, the Essex County Greenbelt holds its annual Art in the Barn fundraising art sale. Highlighting paintings, photographs, sculpture, and more from some of the region’s most talented artists, Art in the Barn on June 9 and 10 will also feature live music and food trucks.

21. Attend Smolak Farms’ Whim dinner series

The North Andover farm hosts farm-to-table dinners in a tent under the stars on summer nights through August. Each dinner features a different chef from some of Boston’s top restaurants—visit the website for more details.

22. Go sailing

Schooner Thomas E. Lannon | Photograph by Shutterstock

Sail out of Gloucester on the Thomas E. Lannon schooner, or try deep-sea fishing with Yankee Fleet.

23. See a show at Windhover

Windhover in Rockport hosts dance and theatre performances in a whimsical, outdoor venue among the trees throughout the summer. Highlights this summer include The Importance of Being Earnest June 30 through July 9.

24. Find the nearest Porchfest

The first porchfest in Massachusetts was Somerville’s in 2011, and since then, the yearly event, where folks open up their porches to host free music performances, has spread to dozens of towns in the area. Reading’s porchfest is June 24, Plum Island’s is September 16, and you can find the full schedule at porchfest.info.

25. Go on a whale watch

Photograph by Shutterstock

You can find some of the best whale watching in the country (and even the world!) here on the North Shore. Try 7 Seas Whale Watch, Cape Ann Whale Watch, or Newburyport Whale Watch, which all head out to Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary off the Massachusetts coast.