Pop the cork and prepare your resolutions: The new year is on its way. If you’re still looking for the perfect way to celebrate on the North Shore, we’ve rounded up seven great ideas for closing out the old year and welcoming in the new.

1. Rockport New Year’s Eve

Back after a two-year hiatus, Rockport’s first night celebration will include live music by more than a dozen local bands, poetry readings, performances for children, psychic and tarot readings, stargazing, and a midnight ball drop. Visit rockportnye.org for details and a full schedule.

2. New Year’s Eve Dinner and Hangover Brunch at 34 Park

Visit Andover’s 34 Park for a New Year’s Eve featuring abundant portions of locally sourced ingredients. Accompany your veal Milanese, filet mignon, or colossal shrimp scampi, with a signature cocktails like the 34 Park G&T, Blood Orange Cosmo, or Park Street Stable Martini. The following day, welcome the new year (and shake off the night before) with a brunch of broccoli and cheese frittata, stuffed French toast, or a savory Breakfast Cheeseburger, washed down with classic Mimosa, an Aperol Spritz, or a signature Bloody Mary. Visit 34park.com for details.

Bloody Mary at 34 Park

3. Kowloon’s (last?) New Year’s Eve celebration

Dance to live music, enjoy Kowloon’s iconic food, and toast in the new year at what might be the final New Year’s Eve party hosted by the Saugus institution, which is slated for redevelopment. Tickets include a light buffet dinner, reserved seating, champagne toast, party favors, and access to what Kowloon promises will be its biggest and best party yet.

4. Beauport Cruise

Sail into the New Year on a cruise around Gloucester harbor. The Beauport Cruiselines celebration will include a champagne toast, DJ entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, mac and cheese martini bar, Chinese food station, and more. Reserve your spot at beauportcruiselines.com.

Beauport Cruiselines

5. Crane Beach Sunset Hike

Wrap up 2022 with a two-hour sunset adventure to Cedar Point – the western-most part of the Crane Estate in Ipswich. Stroll through the beautifully manicured gardens of the Great House, walk down the Woodland Trail to Steep Hill Beach where you might get to glimpse the remains of a 100-year-old shipwreck, and venture through sand dunes overlooking the mouth of the Ipswich River. Reserve your spot at the Trustees website.

6. Dance or laugh in the new year at the Cabot

Beverly’s Cabot and Off-Cabot will be hosting shows to end the old year on the right note. Book a seat at the Cabot to watch funk and soul band Tower of Power, which will be playing two shows that night. Or head around the corner to Beverly’s newest venue, Off Cabot, for a lineup of four comedians – the late show includes a champagne toast.

7. Club Castle New Year’s Eve party at Hammond Castle

Celebrate like royalty with an evening of music and dancing, as well as a fire-spinning performance, at Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available. 70s, 80s, and 90s attire is encouraged. For tickets, visit hammondcastle.org/clubcastle.