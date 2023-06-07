The first Pride marches were held in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising the previous year, in which patrons of a gay bar in New York City resisted a police raid, sparking days of conflict and fundamentally changing the conversation around gay rights and activism in the country. In the years since, Pride has remained a serious statement about the need to honor and protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people, but it has also evolved into an often joyous and flamboyant celebration of their lives.

Whether you are a member of the LGBTQ+ or an ally, here are seven ways you can get involved in Pride right here on the North Shore this month.

Hamilton Wenham Pride Picnic, Patton Homestead, Hamilton | June 11, 12-4 p.m.

More than 400 people attend this annual family event featuring live music, arts and crafts, lawn games, and plenty of opportunities for conversation and learning spaces to talk with other LGBTQ+ folks and allies. There will be food vendors onsite or you can bring your own picnic lunch. More information at hwhumanrights.org/pride-picnic.

Pride Shabbat, Temple B’nai Abraham, Beverly | June 16, 7-8:15 p.m.

A Friday evening Shabbat welcomes LGBTQ+ folks, allies, and anyone from the community. Service will be followed by a dessert gathering. More details available at tbabeverly.org/events.

Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House | Photograph courtesy of Historic New England

Pride tour of Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, Gloucester | June 17 and 29

In the early 1900s, celebrated interior designer Henry Davis Sleeper built and uniquely decorated a beautiful home on Gloucester’s Eastern Point. For Pride month, Historic New England is offering two tours of the house focused on the way Sleeper, a gay man in a far less tolerant time, created his home and his social circle. Learn more and buy tickets at historicnewengland.org/events.

United Lynn Pride events, Lynn | June 19-20

Lynn’s LGBTQ+ group, United Lynn, has a slate of events planned. On June 19, a panel discussion will look at the importance of discussing gender and sexuality in the classroom, and an opening reception will kick off the group’s LGBTQ+ art showcase. On June 20, a Pride flag will be raised at Lynn City Hall, St. Stephen’s Church will host a community meal, and rainbow lights will be illuminated under a commuter rail overpass, accompanied by music, live performances, and ceremonies recognizing important community member and allies. Check out the complete schedule at unitedlynnpride.com/pride-2023.

United Lynn’s Rainbow Bridge illumination | Photograph courtesy of United Lynn

MIDSUMMER: Artists’ Talk, Pride Fashion Presentation and After-Hours Party, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | June 23

Kick off the evening with a conversation between fashion designer Hogan McLaughlin, artist Bill Crisafi and special guests. Then hang around for a collaborative fashion presentation by McLaughlin and Crisafi, inspired by the folk imagery of ancient Midsummer festivals, followed by an exuberant dance party. Buy tickets at pem.org/events/midsummer-artists-talk-pride-fashion-presentation-and-after-hours-party.

North Shore Pride festival and parade, Salem | June 24

Salem’s annual parade and festival is one of the major events of Pride month on the North shore. Come for the parade at 1 p.m. and enjoy the food, music, and vendors at the festival until 4:30 p.m. Watch northshorepride.org for details and updates.

Revere Beach Pride, Revere | June 25

Party with Pride on Revere Beach. Local restaurants will be serving up specials, a DJ will keep the music going from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and live entertainment and a photo booth will also be available. At 9 p.m., fireworks close out the event with a bang. For more information visit nextstoprevere.com/event/2nd-annual-revere-beach-pride.