For almost 100 years, time has been dedicated each February – originally two weeks, now the month – to honoring the achievements and history of the country’s Black citizens. It is a time to acknowledge the adversity and injustices of the past, to learn more about narratives that have long been overlooked or suppressed, and to celebrate the richness and beauty of Black culture.

We’ve found seven ways to do exactly that on the North Shore this February:

Amplifying Voices film festival, The Cabot, Beverly | Feb. 2-3

The Cabot brings back its annual Amplifying Voices film festival, dedicated to nurturing more diversity in cinematic storytelling. This year’s lineup includes two feature films, live-action and animated shorts, and films by students from the Boston Art Academy. The full schedule is available at thecabot.org/february-2024-amplifying-voices-film-program.

286 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

Local Black Excellence exhibit, Lynn City Hall, Lynn | From Feb. 6

This annual exhibition at Lynn City Hall shines a spotlight not on the past, but on the present, highlighting the current-day work and accomplishments of the region’s Black men and women. An opening reception on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. will recognize this year’s honorees, or you can swing by city hall to learn about their achievements throughout the month.

3 City Hall Sq., Lynn, 781-598-4000

Professor Bill Artist Bootblack shop, Haverhill, late 1800s or early 1900s | Photograph courtesy of Senter Digital Archive, Haverhill Public Library

Hidden Stories, Unheard Voices: A Study of Haverhill’s Black History, Haverhill Public Library | Feb. 8

Learn about ongoing research into the historical Black residents of Haverhill, enslaved, freed, and free. Organized by the Buttonwoods Museum, this event will let you explore published and unpublished sources and photographs to discover untold narratives about the city’s part. Due to recent water damage at the library, event may be rescheduled to Feb. 27. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

99 Main St., Haverhill, 978-373-1586, haverhillpl.org

Family-friendly paint event, Lynn Arts, Lynn | Feb. 17

Join the North Shore Juneteenth Association at this annual event to paint a Juneteenth flag, express yourself through other arts and crafts, and learn about the symbolism of the flag. Participants will also be read a story about a Black artist. Lunch is provided. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Tickets are available online.

25 Exchange St., Lynn

Doris Prouty, Lanes Cove, 2017 | Photograph courtesy of the Cape Ann Museum Activities at History Lives Here, Wellspring House

The Black Experience on Cape Ann, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | Feb. 20-23

During February school vacation week, take the family to visit the Cape Ann Museum. Children 18 and under along with their adult guardians will be admitted free of charge to explore the museum and its displays connected to the region’s Black history. Arrange your own quilt inspired by Doris Prouty, a local artist of color who created stunning quilts, or take a look at The School Teacher by Lou Burnett and learn about the history of education for Black students.

27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, 978-283-0455, capeannmuseum.org

History Lives Here exhibit, Wellspring House, Gloucester | Feb. 24

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester nonprofit Wellspring will welcome visitors to its exhibit featuring its work unearthing the history of the property that houses its operations. The home was once owned by a formerly enslaved Black man whose family eventually became major property owners in the region. Wellspring staff have been collaborating with historians and volunteers to bring this history back into the light. Activities and tours will engage visitors of all ages. Read more at

302 Essex Ave., Gloucester, wellspringhouse.org

Visit the Lynn Museum, Lynn | All month

In its ongoing effort to make sure the museum includes traditionally overlooked and marginalized stories, its current exhibit Untold Stories: Community Changemakers highlights the lives and legacies of important Black Lynn residents from the colonial era to the present day. Browse photographs, family memorabilia, ephemera from the Lynn community, and artifacts from the Lynn Museum’s collection, while learning about the untold history that has shaped the city.

590 Washington St., Lynn, 781-581-6200, lynnmuseum.org

Bethany Collins | Photograph by Ross Collab America: A Hymnal, 2017,

book with lasercut leaves, as installed at

the Peabody Essex Museum, 2020. Photo

by Kathy Tarantola/PEM.

Exhibits at the Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | All month

The Peabody Essex Museum is currently home to several exhibits that reflect on the history and experiences of the region’s – and the country’s – Black population. Let None Be Excluded: The Origins of Equal School Rights in Salem tells the story of the fight for integrated schools in 19th-century Salem. In Bethany Collins, America: A Hymnal, the Black artist contemplates what it means to be American by juxtaposing 100 versions of the song “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

161 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-9500, pem.org