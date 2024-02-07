What is Galentine’s Day you might ask? If you’ve missed its rise as the unofficial spin-off of Valentine’s Day, let us explain: The idea was introduced in a 2010 episode of Parks & Recreation by the character Leslie Knope (played by Burlington native Amy Poehler), who explained, “my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

Though the connection to breakfast hasn’t stuck, the idea of a day dedicated to honoring female friendship has. And there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate around the North Shore:

Galentine’s Day Night Out, 34 Park, Andover | Feb. 8, 5-9 p.m.

The bar at modern Italian destination will be serving up signature cocktail specials and a variety of small bites including arancini and mini-meatballs in a creamy, spicy sauce. Keep the fun going with a table for dinner, a chat over glasses of wine, traditional and creative antipasti, and pasta specialties.

34 Park St., Andover, 978-409-2445, 34park.com

Cocktails at 34 Park | Photograph by Earl Studios Privé Lounge | Photograph by Brian DeMello

Sole Amour/ Privé Lounge fashion show, Andover | Feb. 8, 6-10 p.m.

Two sophisticated Andover businesses join forces for a luxe Galentine’s Day celebration. Sip signature cocktails, relax in Privé’s chic, Euro-inspired lounge, enjoy music by DJ Natola, and browse the looks offered up by boutique Sole Amour. Local hand-letting and engraving artists Anthea Amoroso will be on-site engraving gifts while you wait, and a full dining menu will be available.

Make a reservation at theprivelounge.com/events-calender.

Ladies Night, Sweet Cheeks by Renee, Amesbury | Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to decorate cookies like a pro, this is your chance. Renee Terry – cookie artist and winner of Food Network fame – will welcome a group of Galentines into her studio to try their hand at icing, enjoy tasty bites and champagne, and commemorate it all at the photo station.

Reserve your spot at Eventbrite.

Oceans of Love, Beauport Hotel, Gloucester | Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m.

Plan an outing with the girls to the Beauport Hotel for an afternoon of champagne, snacks, sweets, and shopping. The Oceans of Love event will feature a curated selection of sophisticated gifts (for a loved one or for yourself) from beloved local brands like Colby Davis, Mariposa, and Vineyard Vines. Stick around after and indulge in cocktails and selections from the raw bar at the hotel’s 1606 Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

More information available on the Facebook event page.

Galentine’s brunch, A&B Burgers, Beverly | Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Whether your girls favor beer and burgers or mimosas and avocado benedict, A&B’s brunch is the perfect place celebrate your friendships. Galentine’s Day specials will be available in addition to the regular brunch menu of sweet and savory options.

Make a reservation at anbburgers.com/reservations.

Galentine’s Cocktail Class, La Gallina, Lynnfield | Feb. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.

Visit Mediterranean eatery La Gallina at MarketStreet Lynnfield to learn the ins and outs of specialty crafted cocktails while enjoying shareable plates and a fun and relaxed ambiance. Extend your hangout over dinner, or take advantage of MarketStreet to shop curated boutiques, relax over a manicure, or enjoy some nostalgic fun at King’s.

Reserve your spot on the Eventbrite event page.

Galentines Deals, RN Esthetics, Lynnfield, Newburyport, and Salem | Feb. 14

Grab your friends and freshen up your face with a $150 mini-hydrafacial or 15% off Botox treatments at any of RN Esthetics three locations. And you can relax a little more knowing your visit is doing some good for other women: 50% of the proceeds will be donated to nonprofit Dress for Success Boston.

Visit the website for contact and booking information.