The warm weather is waning, and the busyness of September is almost upon us. But there is still a week or so before Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, so make sure you squeeze in a few more of the pleasures of the season.

Of course there’s joy to be had in squeezing in one more beach day, but we’ve rounded up a few more options for your consideration.

1. Community Yard Sale, Salem Common, Salem | Aug. 26 & 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hunt for treasures drawn from the attics and spare rooms of historic Salem at this sprawling, two-day, multi-vendor sale on Salem Common. Then stroll around downtown Salem and pop into one of its many excellent restaurants to toast to your thrifty finds.

Bakers Island

2. Island adventures, Rockport and Salem | Various times

The North Shore boasts dozens of rocky islands that give our coast character – and several are accessible to the public. Book a seat on a boat to Thacher Island off Rockport to visit the iconic twin lighthouses and stroll the wooded grounds. Essex Heritage runs Sunday boat tours to Salem’s Bakers Island and its historic light station, and Saturday trips to Salem’s Great Misery Island.

3. Yoga in the Gardens, Long Hill in Beverly or Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover | Aug. 26 or Sept. 1

Practicing yoga in the stunning gardens of Long Hill and the Stevens-Coolidge property – surrounded by green leaves, colorful flowers, and currents of fresh air – is an especially powerful way to balance your mind and body. The Trustees of Reservations are offering up two ways to take in this experience. Register for a session at Long Hill or at Stevens-Coolidge on the Trustees website.

4. Brazilian Independence Day Celebration, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | Aug. 27, 12-5 p.m.

Celebrate the richness the region’s Brazilian population brings to our local culture with a day of music, art, performances, and food. Taste the Brazilian pastry salgadinhos, dance to live bands, make your own Brazilian flag and musical instruments, and watch demonstrations of capoeira and Brazilian jiu jitsu. Visit the Cape Ann Museum website for more details.

Whim dinner at Smolak Farms

5. Dine on the farm, Smolak Farms in North Andover or Appleton Farms in Ipswich | Aug. 30

It doesn’t get any farm-fresher than when you are dining outdoors just feet from the fields in which much of your food is grown. On on August 30, you have two choices for doing exactly that: At North Andover’s Smolak Farms, you can join in the final meal of this year’s Whim Dinner Series, and dine on a menu of pasta, Italian meats, filet mignon, and halibut from Lombardo’s Hospitality Group. Or visit Appleton Farms in Ipswich for a dinner featuring local corn, tomatoes, peaches, and more, created by the team from Newburyport’s Mandarava.

6. Orville Giddings Band concert, Castle Hill at the Crane Estate, Ipswich | Aug. 31, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Park yourself on the sweeping lawn of the Castle Hill great house and enjoy the sounds of rock and soul group, the Orville Giddings Band. While you’re at it, enjoy a picnic dinner in the extraordinary setting: Bring your own food or buy onsite from the Beefie Boys, Plat Du Jour, Down River Ice Cream, or Q’s Nuts. Drinks will be available from Mill River Winery, True North Ales, and 1634 Meadery. Reserve a spot on the Trustees website.

7. Gloucester Schooner Festival, Gloucester | Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

A four-day maritime celebration lets locals and visitors embrace the lore and beauty of schooners. Highlights include watching the schooners sail into the harbor, booking a sail aboard one of the participating vessels, deck tours of some of the schooners, a Boat Parade of Lights, fireworks, and a race off Eastern Point. For more details, visit maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.