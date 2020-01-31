Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, why not devote the entire weekend to romance by escaping to one of these special properties with your significant other? From snazzy urban digs to restful country retreats, these getaways offer a tantalizing array of Valentine’s goodies to celebrate your love.

—

Romance in Town

IX Beacon

For some sizzle in the city, this 63-room Beaux Arts abode with handsome wood paneling and chic furnishings delivers. The “Be Mine” special includes a posh room for two (complimentary room upgrade, if available) and an icy bottle of Moet Rose, which you can sip before pre-reserving dinner for two at Mooo…., which is offering an a la carte V-Day dinner, either in the wine cellar or dining room, featuring specials like a 16-ounce veal chop. Back in your room enjoy the package’s chocolate-covered strawberries and rose-petal turndown, before savoring breakfast in bed the next morning and a late check-out of 2 p.m.

15 Beacon Street, Boston, 617.670.1500, xvbeacon.com

—

Amorousness + Adventure

White Barn Inn

This Auberge Resorts Collection hideaway will appeal to those who want to be pampered at every turn with a roster of things to do. The “Valentine’s Weekend Retreat” package includes your room of choice (at various price points) and a $100 daily credit to put towards the restaurant’s 4-course V-Day dinner (offered February 14 and 15), which features lobster, foie gras, and venison. Kindle romance with optional activities, such as dipping strawberries in chocolate over a glass of bubbly with the pastry chef, learning to craft romantic cocktails (think: Pomegranate liqueur and candied rose petals), snowshoeing or taking a sleigh ride with steaming hot chocolate, or indulging in a fireside couples massage lesson.

37 Beach Avenue, Kennebunk Beach, ME, 207.967.2321 aubergeresorts.com/whitebarninn

—

Sultry Suburban Escape

Boston Marriott Burlington

Wish to get away, but not too far? Marriott Boston Burlington’s “Romance Package” fits the bill. You’ll receive spacious room for two (complimentary upgrade if available) and a $125 credit to the three-course V-Day dinner downstairs at Chopps, featuring such delights as beet “heart” goat cheese salad, lobster ravioli, or sirloin, and triple chocolate salted caramel explosion for dessert (watch out!). The package also includes breakfast in bed (or at Chopps) for two and a $50 Long’s Jewelers gift card.

One Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, 781.229.6565, marriott.com/boston-marriott-burlington

—

Farmhouse Fantasy

Briar Barn Inn

If you and your beloved prefer to stay in the heart of Essex County surrounded by farms, beaches, salt marshes, and coastal waterways, consider this rustic, boutique property with cupid-friendly restaurant offerings and spa treatments. After settling in at one of the inn’s 30 airy, white rooms, you can enjoy a pre-reserved V-Day dinner at Grove dotted with “sweet treats.” The next morning, pop by the adjacent spa to enjoy pre-booked treatments, such as “Love from Head to Toe” featuring a customized facial and foot soak and/or a “Be Mine Massage” that also includes a pedicure.

101 Main Street, Rowley, 978.653.5323, briarbarninn.com

—

Passionate Proposal

Boston Harbor Hotel

When you’re planning “the big ask,” it’s hard to rival the Boston Harbor Hotel’s “The One” Proposal Package, which includes an overnight in the 4,800-square-foot John Adams Presidential Suite decked out with Winston flowers and top shelf-spirits, including your favorite Champagne (Cristal? Dom Perignon?). The package also includes a photographer to capture the “I do” moment and a personalized firework display over Boston Harbor to celebrate. You’ll also receive breakfast in bed for two, an entrance and departure though a private elevator, and round-trip private transportation to and from Boston Logan International Airport.

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, 617.439.7000, bhh.com

—

Coastal Romance

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Beach lovers looking for an intimate getaway will be enchanted with “The Art of Romance” package (available February 14 through 20) at this gorgeous estate overlooking the foamy shores of Easton’s Beach. Couples will receive one of the estate’s uniquely decorated rooms, breakfast for two in The Café and, from February 14 to 16, an exclusive 6-course V-Day dinner featuring such treats as oysters, foie gras, lobster, and duck. The package also includes a hand-crafted candle holder by Rhode Island glassblower artist Tracy Glover.

117 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI, 401.847.1300, thechanler.com

—

Berkshire Bliss

Blantyre

Celebrate your love in Lenox at this opulent, 1902 Tudor-style Relais & Chateaux mansion with the “Timeless Romance Package.” In addition to two nights in a selected room, you’ll receive a 6-course V-Day dinner for two (on one of the two evenings) kicked off with a flute of champagne and featuring dishes like lobster bisque, truffle risotto, Dover sole, and rib-eye. The package also includes a rose petal turndown service and gourmet breakfast for two each morning.

16 Blantyre Road, Lenox, 413.637.3556, blantyre.com

—

Love in Lexington

Inn at Hastings Park

Paint the town red at this historic hotel steps from where the first battle of the Revolution occurred. The “Celebrate Romance” package includes a luxurious room for two, a chilled bottle of bubbly and chocolate-dipped strawberries. As an extra, be sure to reserve the 4-course V-Day dinner at the inn’s Town Meeting restaurant, which will be serving such dishes as homemade gnocchi with black truffle, sable fish or filet mignon, and chocolate pate with cherries.

2027 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, 781.301.6660, innathastingspark.com