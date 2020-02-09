The North Shore has long had a love affair with handcrafted candy. There are so many locally owned businesses, many with decades or even generations of experience, that we’ll bet there’s one turning out delectable handmade goodies just a short drive from wherever you happen to be. Here is a sampling of some of the goodies on offer. Remember, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

—

Harbor Sweets

With more than four decades of experience and an ever-expanding line of high-quality chocolate products, Harbor Sweets is a one-stop shop for delicious gifts. We especially love the Valentine’s Cocoa Santé Gift Basket—a collab with Sweet Lydia’s of Lowell. It combines Cocoa Santé, Harbor Sweets’ brand of ethically sourced hot cocoa, with Sweet Lydia’s handmade marshmallows and a charming red mug, all for $65. Seeking candy straight-up? Look no further than their wide variety of pretty packaged treats—a selection of Sweet Sloops (sailboat-shaped almond butter crunch, dipped in white and dark chocolate) costs just $11.50, or grab a big box of all their classics wrapped in pretty gold foil for $50.

85 Leavitt Street, Salem; Northshore Mall in Peabody; Burlington Mall; 978.745.7648, harborsweets.com/category/Valentines-Day

—

La Cascade du Chocolat

These new kids on the chocolate block opened their first store two years ago in Exeter, New Hampshire, and debuted a second location in Newburyport just last year, but they’re already turning heads with artistic creations that taste as good as they look, packed with local ingredients like milk from Hatchland Farm and Contoocook Creamery. Wow your sweetie with a shining jewel-toned collection that includes passionfruit, strawberry, cherry, and even a Spanish hot chocolate with chili flavor. A restrained box of four is $13 or go all out with a package of 16 for $52.

61 State Street, Newburyport, 603.777.5177, lacascadeduchocolat.com

—

Turtle Alley

Hallie Baker, proprietor of Turtle Alley, has been pleasing patrons for more than 20 years with her handmade confections. She has special Valentine’s boxes starting at just $9 for a sweet package filled with four generous treats, and they go up to $40 for more than 20 pieces. Looking for something a bit out of the ordinary? Grab the DUDE! box for $21, a tie-dye heart filled with a mixed pound of everything from turtles to a blondie.

42 Rogers Street, Gloucester, 978.281.4000; 318 Derby Street, Salem; turtlealley.com

—

Winfrey’s Fudge & Chocolates

From a basement on the North Shore 40 years ago, this family-owned chocolatier has grown to four locations around the North Shore—Rowley, Stoneham, Wenham, and Beverly—not to mention supplying countless wholesale clients. They started packing up their special heart-shaped boxes early last month, stuffed with caramels, truffles, and fruity cream fillings, and they are well prepared for the sweet rush.

42 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, 978.948.7448, winfreys.com

—

Ye Olde Pepper Candy Co.

Go way beyond traditional and give a taste of history from America’s oldest candy company. Sure, they have a slew of classic chocolates (turtles, truffles, caramels, and more), and their fudge is rightfully famous. But if you want to stand out from the crowd, tell your true love your romance will stand the test of time just like the Gibralter, a hard lemon- or mint-flavored indulgence invented in 1806 and made by Ye Olde Pepper Candy Co. exactly the same way today.

122 Derby Street, Salem, 978.745.2744; 59 Main Street, North Andover, 978.689.3636; oldepeppercandy.com