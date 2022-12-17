Whether you’re looking for latkes or lights, donuts or dreidels, the North Shore has plenty on offer this Hanukkah season.

Run-A-Latke 5K and klezmer concert, Swampscott | Dec. 18, 10 a.m.

Pre-race klezmer music will get you ready to run along the scenic shoreline route. After the race, enjoy latkes and other goodies, more music, and a public menorah lighting. Kids activities will take place during the race. Register online.

Home Depot menorah workshop | Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m.

Bring the kids to the Home Depot on Route 1 in Danvers to make Hanukkah their own by crafting and decorating a unique wooden menorah. Participants will each get to enjoy some holiday snacks and take home their own worker’s apron. Register online at the Chabad of Peabody website.

Public menorah lightings, various towns | Dec. 18-24

Many towns across the North Shore will be hosting public menorah lightings throughout the holiday, many including delicious treats, music, and other celebratory activities. Find a complete list at northshorechanukah.com.

Sufganiyot donuts | Photograph courtesy of Kane’s Donuts

Sufganiyot donuts, Kane’s Donuts, Saugus and Boston | Dec. 18-26

Enjoy sufganyiot, a jelly donut traditionally eaten on Hanukkah. Kane’s is offering a version filled with black raspberry jam, dusted with confectioners sugar, and then topped with an added dollop of jam. the donuts can be pre-ordered at kanesdonuts.com for $25 a dozen and picked up at any of Kane’s three locations.

Chanukah on Ice, The Rink at MarketStreet, Lynnfield | Dec. 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Bring the family for an ice-skating outing and enjoy some Hanukkah festivities, including glow-in-the-dark swag for the kids, holiday treats, and a grand menorah lighting. Skate rentals will be discounted for Chanukah on Ice participants. Register online.

Lobster trap menorah lighting, Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester | Dec. 20, 5:30-6 p.m.

Since 2014, Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester has built and illuminated a 14-foot-tall menorah made from lobster traps as a complement to the city’s iconic lobster trap Christmas tree. Join in this year’s lighting ceremony, sing along with a live band, and enjoy hot latkes and apple cider. More information at the temple website.

Photograph courtesy of the Inn at Hastings Park

Hanukkah dinner, The Inn at Hastings Park, Lexington | Dec. 21, 22, and 23

Enjoy gourmet takes on traditional Hanukkah foods at the inn’s Town Meeting Bistro. The menu includes latkes with quince sauce an crème fraiche; brisket with caramelized cipollini onions, roasted carrots and fried Brussels sprouts; and upside-down noodle kugel with apples and raisins. Reservations are available online.

Menorah at the mall, Northshore Mall, Peabody | Dec. 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Have a rockin’ Hanukkah with a children’s DJ show and games, crafts, activities, latkes, donuts, dreidels, music, and a special menorah lighting with the Mayor of Peabody. The event is free and open to all, and will take place in the court area in front of JCPenney.