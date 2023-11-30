Grab your glue gun, prep your paintbrushes, and break out the glitter: Holiday crafting season is officially underway. Whether you want to try something totally new or you’re practically a professional crafter, this is the most wonderful time of the year. Check out this assortment of holiday workshops where you can flex your creative muscles this season.

Create & Escape DIY Workshops, Peabody and beyond

Workshops are offered both on-site in their Creative Studio and Workshop as well as at various off-site locations. Sea Glass Trees is one example of a crafting project you’ll need to visit their Peabody studio for, but Winter Cardinal Painting at The Cove in Rockport or a Family Paint with The Grinch at Granite Coast Brewing Company are a few offerings at alternate locations. Their full calendar could have you crafting almost every day from now through the new year.

Visit createandescapediy.com/pages/events for the full lineup.

Hammer & Stain, Beverly

Hammer & Stain is getting in the spirit this holiday season with a 3D liquid glass holiday signs workshop you won’t want to miss. Choose your favorite design and then customize your one-of-a-kind work to make a big impact, either to gift or keep for your own home décor. Whether drop-in general crafting is right up your alley or you want to walk away with a finished project like a resin acacia wood tree-shaped cutting board or a nostalgic ceramic creation, Hammer & Stain has workshops galore to choose from this holiday season.

Check out all the options at hammerandstainnorthshore.com.

Les Fleurs’ Sandra Sigman

Les Fleurs, Andover

Les Fleurs in Andover has two dates for their wreath workshops this year, November 30 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and December 3, from 12-3 p.m. If what you are looking for is an elevated, elegant experience then this is the event for you. Using bare grapevine wreaths as your base, you’ll choose from lush French ribbon, gorgeous combinations of winter greenery, and learn the skills to replicate this process for yourself in years to come. Sips and snacks will accompany this event, and you’ll receive a 20% discount on any additional merchandise purchased during the workshop.

Buy tickets at lesfleurs.com/workshop-tickets.

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Gloucester’s waterfront boutique hotel is pulling back to the curtain to give you the inside scoop on their gorgeous décor this holiday season. Their beautiful displays were curated by Meredith McCarthy from Meredith McCarthy Floral Design & Event Styling and, on Dec. 7, the designer herself is offering a hands-on workshop focusing on wreath design. You’ll go home with a custom creation that reflects your personality and flair.

Tickets are available through EventBrite.

Marini Farms, Ipswich

Marini Farms has sold out their adults-only wreath decorating workshops this season, but there is still an opportunity to bring your kids in on the fun. With two dates left – Dec. 9 and 10 – for Parent-Child wreath decorating classes, your little one can feel that pride of having their work reflected in the family’s holiday decorations this year.

Visit marini-farm.ticketleap.com/2023-parent–child-wreath-decorating to buy tickets.

Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, Hamilton

The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is offering a place for crafting in community. Cocoa & Creativity for Adults on Dec. 14 promises to be a quiet evening where you can bring your own crafts to work on them in a friendly and relaxing setting. All art mediums are welcome as long as they can be easily washed up. Come sit by the projected fire and work on your embroidery while others paint, create collages, or perhaps knit. No registration is required to attend.

Learn more at hwlibrary.org/library-calendar.

Smolak Farms, North Andover

Smolak Farms in North Andover is a working farm that combines agriculture, education, and entertainment in a unique way, and it just might become your I-want-to-keep-coming-back destination for holiday crafts and fun this season. From wreath-making to cookie-decorating, and Santa’s Workshop DIY crafts to visits with Saint Bernards, there is something for everyone in your family to enjoy.

Their full offering of holiday events can be found at smolakfarms.com.

Bradstreet Farm, Rowley

Boards for Days from Danvers and Rowley’s Bradstreet Farm have partnered up to offer a twist on the traditional wreath-making workshop with their CharcuterWREATH class on Dec. 20. Bring the best-dressed board to all your parties this year when you learn the skills to style and present your charcuterie in the most mouth-watering way. Don’t miss out on this of-the-moment appetizer opportunity.

Tickets are available on EventBrite.

North Shore Children’s Museum, Peabody

North Shore Children’s Museum is offering a perfect accompaniment to the usual museum visit by adding a holiday ornament crafting station during their morning playtime session on December 16. Make the memories that will hang on the tree and become part of the stories your family tells from year to year. The cost of the workshop is included in your museum admission.

Tickets can be reserved online at nschildrensmuseum.org.