Whether you are an ocean or lake lover, being out on the open water is a quintessential summer activity. The warm breeze against your skin and the water splashing up against your boat instantly transports you to a sense of carefree relaxation. Danversport Marina, located in Danvers, Massachusetts and now at their new location in Ossipee, New Hampshire, takes care of your every need from boat sales to a comprehensive list of marina services. From seasoned captains to those brand new to boating, getting out on the water stress free has never been easier.

The Ocean Experience: The Flagship Danvers Location

Family owned since 1970, Danversport Marina’s flagship location is the premier destination for boating on Massachusetts’ North Shore. Danversport Marina boasts first class offerings including summer boat slips, winter storage, boat repair, and boat sales. With your Boat Slip Membership, you will gain exclusive access to a safe haven and luxurious, resort lifestyle. Imagine spending your summer attending exclusive social events with fellow boaters and relaxing at the 60′ main pool and two waterfront picnic areas with stunning river views.

The Danvers location offers a full scope of services including: yard surveillance, a full-service fuel dock, robust mechanic services, transient docking, mobile marine services, haul and launch services, indoor and outdoor winter storage, winterizing, and spring commissioning services.

The Lake Experience: New Ossipee Location

According to Joe DeLorenzo, Danversport’s Operations Manager, the recent opening of their Ossipee location is personal for the Marina’s staff. “We already had a strong presence in the NH Lakes Region, working with customers there for years even before our Ossipee location was founded. It’s a place we genuinely love. Some of our team own homes there, and many of us have great memories from growing up around the lakes,” says DeLorenzo.

The Ossipee property was purchased in 2021, but the company has focused on building it out over the past couple of years. They recently expanded into the neighboring property and are adding to the number of boats in inventory in NH. While the Ossipee location is landlocked, it is conveniently located, and Danversport Marine staff ensure getting your new purchase in the water is simple. “We offer full overland transport capabilities throughout the state of New Hampshire. Wherever you boat — Lake Winnipesaukee or any of the other NH lakes — we can get your vessel there. And if a boat requires specialized transport, we have strong industry connections to make it happen seamlessly,” says DeLorenzo.

A Seamless Boat Buying Experience

From your first inquiry Danversport Marina’s knowledgeable boat sales staff will educate you on their vast selection of brand-new boats and steer you in the direction of your perfect match.

If you are looking for the ultimate luxury experience, Scout Boats are award-winning vessels with high-quality performance. Scout’s all-new premier flagship 670 LX Series is one of the largest outboard-powered sportfishing yachts to be built in the world. The model has a projected top speed of 60 MPH, a fast cruise of 40 MPH, and a range of approximately 500 miles. Another customer favorite, the stunning Scout 330 LXF, can be viewed at the Danvers location and is equipped for entertaining, cruising, and fishing with ample storage throughout and plush seating options.

DeLorenzo is a big fan of the Scout 240 Dorado. “It’s the perfect size whether you like to do boating on the lake or the ocean, and it’s super functional. I like to boat with family, so having the extra space with seating laid out in the front is perfect,” says DeLorenzo.

For the lake boater looking for a low maintenance vessel without the worry of rotting wood, they offer the Veranda Luxury Pontoons with a patented all-aluminum all-welded interlocking deck system. The V One 25’ tri-toon flagship is a thrilling ride with state-of-the-art audio, lighting, and navigational features.

All of Veranda’s boats are equipped with Yamaha outboards and Danversport Marina location is a Master Certified Yamaha Facility.

Need a smaller vessel to get to and from your boat or explore the coast and shallows? Danversport carries Highfield Rigid Inflatable Boats that offer a durable, lightweight, and luxurious ride. The new Velox 420 Jet RIB is perfect for lakes with a corrosion-resistant aluminum hull, ergonomic seating for 8, and ample storage.

Low-Speed Vehicle Luxury: Bintelli Golf Carts

Exclusive to the Ossipee location are top of the line Bintelli Golf Carts that come in a variety of colors with 4 or 6-passenger capacity. These electric-powered low-speed vehicles (LSV) have a 30–40-mile battery range (even higher should you choose the lithium battery option) making them perfect for getting around campgrounds and small communities. Customize your LSV with accessories such as a Bluetooth Sound System and rear flip seats.

Careful Attention to Every Detail: Danversport Special Events

Danversport’s Special Events business is booming with wedding bookings for ’26 and ’27 going quickly – they are even getting inquiries on ’28! The iconic North Shore destination for upscale functions (for as few as 25 people to larger parties up to 650 guests) has six different venue choices spread out over its 19 acres. Couples who choose Danversport for their luxurious and magical day will celebrate stress-free with every need cared for by an attentive, detail-oriented staff. Their All-Inclusive Wedding Reception Packages are designed to allow for full flexibility and customization.

Want to experience a perfect Danversport summer party? Check out their open to the public Party on the Patio Series every Tuesday during the summer. Enjoy an evening on Danversport’s waterfront patio filled with live music, specialty cocktails, and al fresco dining by the water. The parties are held rain or shine, and in the event of inclement weather the party moves indoors. Reservations are available two weeks before each event.

