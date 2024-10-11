Salem is the obvious destination for Halloween revels in the North Shore region. Haunted Happenings, the city’s annual fully packed lineup of tours (ghostly and otherwise), seances, theme nights, fairs, and other events will satisfy even the most ghoulish of Halloween fans.

But plenty of other spots throughout the North Shore also have spooktacular events planned this month for your Halloween delight, from haunted fields to magical moonlit walks. Here are ten top choices:

Hysteria at Connors Farm, Danvers

Oct. 11-13, 18-19, 25-36, and 31

Make your weekend a bit more chilling with a nighttime visit to Connors Farm. Choose to wander the Haunted Fields, a trail populated by eerie beings and scary sights, or navigate the Flashlight Maze, a shadowy corn maze that’s exactly as spooky as your imagination allows. Buy tickets online at hysteriaatconnorsfarm.com.

Halloween on the Hill | Photograph courtesy of Trustees of Reservations

Halloween on the Hill, Long Hill, Beverly

Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 27

More than 1,500 jack-o’-lanterns, hundreds of mums, and dozens of elaborate Halloween decorations line the wooded trails of Long Hill creating a spectacular seasonal stroll for all ages. At the end, enjoy hot cider, baked goods, and other autumnal treats. Reserve your tickets at thetrustees.org/program/halloween.

Salem Village Historic District | Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery

Salem Village Witch-Hunt Walking Tour, Danvers

Oct. 12 and 26

Salem may be the city most closely associated with the witch trials on 1692 and 1693, but this Danvers neighborhood is where it all began. Join a local historian for this tour of sights where the actual hysteria played out, diving deep into a dark part of our regional history. Book online at salemhistoricaltours.com/salem-village-witch-hunt-walking-tour.

Hocus Pocus with live commentary and more creepy cinema, The Cabot, Beverly

Oct. 13 (and more)

Watch (or rewatch) the modern Halloween classic Hocus Pocus alongside actors from the film who will answer questions, offer live commentary, and share behind-the-scenes anecdotes. If that’s not enough, come on back later in the month for some other favorites, form the creepy to the comedic, like Creature from the Black Lagoon, Shaun of the Dead, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets at thecabot.org/whats-on.

Into the Woods Halloween Happenings, Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield

Oct. 18-19

For family-friendly fun, take a stroll through a magical forest along a trail lined by shimmering luminaries while learning about the animals that prowl in the night. The hourlong walk ends with crafts and activities in the barn, and costumes are encouraged. Learn more and reserve a spot at massaudubon.org/programs/ipswich-river.

Full Moon Hikes, Crane Estate, Ipswich and Ward Reservation, Andover

Oct. 16-17

Bask in the spell of a full moon, with a guided hike up Holt Hill at Ward Reservation, followed by a guide meditation, or through the dunes at Crane Beach, where the silvery light will illuminate sand and waves. A family-friendly version of the Crane Estate hike makes the magic accessible to all ages. Learn more at thetrustees.org/place/castle-hill-on-the-crane-estate or thetrustees.org/place/charles-w-ward-reservation.

Maudslay is Haunted | Photograph courtesy of Theater in the Open

Maudslay is Haunted, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport

Oct. 19-20

Part walk in the woods, part mysterious theatrical performance by local company Theater in the Open, Maudslay is Haunted populates the park trails with spooky (but not too spooky) characters and scenes that will get your family in the Halloween spirit. Get all the details at theaterintheopen.org/maudslay-is-haunted.

Fables and Folklore Halloween Gala, Willowdale Estate, Topsfield

Oct. 24

Fire up your imagination and dress in your fairy tale finest for a night of candy, dancing, and eerie elixirs from the cash bar. The Willowdale Estate’s stone mansion is the ideal backdrop for a Halloween frolic, with plenty of shadowy nooks where anything could be lurking. Tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-halloween-gala-tickets-976444591057.

Spooky Scary Stories, The Actors’ Studio, Salisbury

Oct. 25-27

A new collection of original, 10-minute plays explores a perfect question for Halloween: What scares you the most? With answers including psychics and hauntings, the performances are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Buy tickets at newburyportacting.org/event/scarey-shorts-ii.

Photograph courtesy of Hammond Castle Museum

Trick or Treat, and Costumes and Candlelight, Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

Oct. 30 and 31

What could set the Halloween mood better than a windblown medieval-style castle on a rocky crag overlooking the pounding waves? Let the kids warm up for the big night with a trick-or-treating event on Oct. 30 or visit after dark on Halloween night itself for a self-guided candlelight tour of the historic castle. Book your spot (and check out other seasonal events) at hammondcastle.org/events.