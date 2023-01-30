The small charter jet, operated by Tradewind, makes a steep, slow glide into the Saint Barthélemy airport. The Caribbean island, cloaked in dense flora and surrounded by crystal-clear waters, unfolds before me. After this thrilling descent, I disembark and meet my driver, who takes me along a winding cliff road toward the northeast side of St. Barth to Rosewood Le Guanahani (which means welcome in Arawak, the island’s indigenous language).

He shares the history behind this French-speaking West Indies island, famous for its white sandy beaches, luxury yachts, couture designer boutiques, and high-profile vacationers, from Brigitte Bardot in the 1950s to Beyoncé and Jay Z today. This can be a place to see and be seen or to simply be.

We arrive at the boutique resort, located in a secluded enclave spread over an 18-acre peninsula surrounded by Marigot Bay and the Grand Cul-de-Sac. Sixty-six French Colonial guest cottages in Creole colors (many with plunge pools) are tucked into garden paths that wind through lush fuchsia bougainvillea, hibiscus, and palms and placed along sweeping beaches and a reef-protected lagoon—and 90 percent have ocean views.

I’ve arrived for one of the resort’s curated wellness weekends—meditation, massages, and aromatherapy are all on offer and I am more than ready to start on my journey of wellness. Resort activities go well beyond the standard fitness classes and water sports; it offers customized weekend or week-long retreats to suit each individual’s needs—whether the intention is to relax, engage, or energize.

After checking in at the breezy hotel lobby inspired by the island’s architecture, I head down to the beach for cocktails followed by alfresco dining at Indigo. The open-air restaurant plays off St. Barth’s exceptional culinary heritage. Mediterranean-inspired cuisine coupled with a refined wine list, impeccable service, and stunning bay views make my initial journey into wellness a breeze.

After dining under the stars, I head to my villa, a two-room suite awash in lavender and soft yellow hues. A large terrace overlooks the bay. I open the terrace door to hear the waves lapping at the shore and the tree frogs chirping, far better than my iPhone Sleep Pillow app. I fall into the four-poster bed, dressed in Frette sheets, and drift into a blissful slumber.

The next morning, I head to the restorative Sense spa. Nestled among the property’s gardens, the spa offers customized treatments and an array of amenities including an adults-only swimming pool, a steam room, private outdoor showers, relaxation areas, a spa boutique and a salon. I meet my massage therapist and continue on my journey of rejuvenation and relaxation.

I decide to take a walk along a nature trail to take in this breathtaking experience. The gentle breeze stirs the salty ocean air with the fragrant scent of hibiscus, creating its own aromatherapy. I am well on my wellness journey.

