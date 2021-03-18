Address: 59 Walnut Road, Wenham

Price: $4,995,000

Area: $7,760

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, one half

Copper Beech Hill, a Wenham property on the market for five million dollars, marries the seclusion of a sprawling country estate with the convenience of proximity to Wenham, the North Shore at large, and Boston itself.

Built at the turn of the century, the estate sits on twenty-four acres and overlooks the fifteenth green at Myopia Hunt Club. Built in the Italian Renaissance style, the home sits among large specimen trees at the end of a long, private drive.

The five-bedroom main home is accompanied by a carriage house with a three-bedroom apartment on the second floor, plus a cabana by the pool with a full bath and kitchenette. The in-ground, heated swimming pool overlooks the lush, expansive grounds, comprising meadows, woods, and stone walls. The backyard outdoor living space also includes a barbeque station and rotisserie grill.

Inside the home, you can find elegant details like wainscoting and bay windows, along with a whopping eleven fireplaces. Charming touches abound, like an office with original built-in bookcases, and a powder room with hand-painted murals. Other little luxuries include a chef’s kitchen, a marble-countered butler’s pantry, and a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and an imported marble fireplace.

On the second floor, the gorgeous main bedroom suite has its own bathroom, two closets, laundry, and a balcony. The four other bedrooms have their own direct bathroom access. The home also has two detached garages for up to seven vehicles, and including seven horse stalls.

For more information, visit landvest.com/single-family/int/72466941/59-walnut-road-wenham-ma-01984, or contact Lanse Robb at 978-590-0056.