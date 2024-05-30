Today, Pride events combine flamboyant fun and rainbow everything with serious political activism. However, the first Pride demonstration, held in 1970, was a mostly serious affair, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which broke out when patrons of a New York City gay bar resisted the police raiding the establishment.

This year, the North Shore has plenty to offers LGBTQ+ community members and allies, whether they are looking for serious reflection and community-building or a vibrant party (or some of both).

Newburyport Pride, Newburyport | May 30-June 2

Newburyport’s packed slate of events includes a May 30 kick-off party at the Sunset Club, a flag-raising on May 31, a parade an festival on June 1, and lots of other events and performances. Visit newburyportpride.com to check out the whole line-up.

Photograph courtesy of Newburyport Pride

Final Friday/First Pride dance, The Cut, Gloucester | May 31

The first full Cape Ann Pride weekend kicks off with a night of dancing to music provided by DJ and drag artist Coleslaw at Gloucester’s newest venue, The Cut. No advance tickets required – just show up, grab a drink, and hit the dance floor. More details at thecutlive.com/events/66.

United Lynn Pride events, Lynn | All of June

Lynn is overflowing with Pride this year. The city’s busy schedule includes a youth Pride event on June 1, a drag brunch on June 2, the opening of the Through A Rainbow Lens museum exhibit at the Lynn Museum on June 5, a walking tour of the LGBTQ+ history of downtown Lynn on June 12, a flag-raising and community meal on June 25, and more. The full schedule with all the details is online at unitedlynnpride.com/pride2024.

Vogue workshop, MAGMA, Gloucester | June 1

Spend an hour striking poses and channeling your inner diva in this beginner-friendly workshop with Alejandro Ramirez. Learn more and sign up at magma.center/event/vogue-workshop

Cape Ann Museum’s Pride Family Picnic | Photograph by Aram Boghosian

Pride Family Picnic, Cape Ann Museum Green, Gloucester | June 2

Spread out your blanket for a picnic on the grass at the Cape Ann Museum Green’s lawn and enjoy a presentation about the genders of the sea by Maritime Gloucester, a rainbow story time, live music, and face-painting. Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library will be there will a curated selection of LGBTQ+ themed books to check out and free lunch and dessert will be provided. Learn more at capeannmuseum.org/event/pride-family-picnic.

Pride movie screening, The Cabot, Beverly | June 2

Visit The Cabot to see the 2014 film Pride, in which London’s gay and lesbian community joins forces with striking coal miners in opposition to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1984. Starring Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Paddy Considine. Buy tickets at thecabot.org/event/pride.

Pride Pawrty, RiverWalk Brewing, Newburyport | June 2

Get the whole family – even the four-legged members – involved in the celebration. RiverWalk’s Pride Pawrty will feature a mutt strut, agility course, dog treats, photobooth, music, kids’ activities, and, of course, locally brewed beer. Learn more at facebook.com/events/437347609022154.

Tri-Town Pride parade | Photograph by Kyle Seeley

Tri-Town Pride, Topsfield | June 2

Topsfield, Boxford, and Middleton get together for the third annual Tri-Town Pride Parade, which will wind its way through downtown Topsfield, ending at the town common for a community celebration complete with entertainment, food, and educational resources. Learn more at tritownpride.my.canva.site.

Lavender Speakeasy, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | June 7

Explore the Cape Ann Museum after-hours with an event including sculpture come to life, chances to learn about the region’s queer history, live music, and free beer tastings. Fabulous ‘fits encouraged. Register online at capeannmuseum.org/event/first-friday-art-after-hours-lavender-speakeasy.

Pride Picnic, Patton Homestead, Hamilton | June 9

This family-friendly, all-ages afternoon of community and pride will include live music, arts and crafts, drag makeup tutorials, lawn games, and plenty of opportunities for conversation and learning. Bring your own lunch or visit one of the local food trucks. More details at hwhumanrights.org/pride-picnic.

North Shore Pride parade and festival, Salem | June 22

At what is perhaps the North Shore’s biggest Pride celebration, the fun starts at noon with a parade through Salem, then continues with a festival on Salem Common, and then goes deep with an after-party at Bit Bar. Check out the lineup at northshorepride.org/parade-festival.

Miz Diamond Wigfall | Photograph courtesy of Peabody Essex Museum

PEM Pride 2024, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | June 28

The Peabody Essex Museum’s day of Pride celebrations begins at 2 p.m. with the screening of Peabody TV’s documentary The Drag Queens, Kings, and Things of Salem, followed by a panel discussion and a runway walk by local young people who have mentored by drag performers. At 8 p.m., a 21-plus, after-hours dance party and drag show will amp up the fabulous fun. Learn more at pem.org/events.