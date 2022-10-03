A treasure among oceanside Maine stays, Spruce Point Inn offers an authentic Maine getaway. Set on 57 acres overlooking Boothbay Harbor and Burnt Island Lighthouse, the inn, more than 120 years old, exudes all the charm, character, and history you would desire from an old-school Maine inn while offering modern luxury and amenities—including a full-service spa and saltwater pool. In 2019 the inn came under the management of Benchmark, a global hospitality company known for its luxury accommodations and impeccable service.

The hotel group honors the antiquity of the inn while updating the common areas and rooms for comfort and unique touches. The main inn, with eight guest rooms, two dining rooms, a library, and a reception hall, retains all its original Down East charm, transporting you to another place and time.

Original white beadboard walls, wood floors, porch ceilings painted in a sky blue, and antiques and cozy wicker furnishings finish the space. Windows open to the sea views and breezes, and a porch offers rockers where you can sit and take in the majesty of the tall spruce along the shore and cool ocean waters.

Although the inn maintains its original character, its cottages have recently been refreshed in a soothing marine palette with artwork by local artists, historical resort photography (including pictures of the Kennedys), and luxurious bedding and crisp white linens.

The Admiral’s Quarters suite is at the top of the inn and offers commanding views of the harbor. Brass light fixtures salvaged from old ships and refurbished vintage furniture found at the resort furnish the suite.

The master bedroom opens to a private deck—perfect for sitting and watching the clouds and boats drift by. Vintage Life magazines, historical seafaring novels, and nautical artifacts are found on shelves.

Head to the inn’s private dock to motor over to Burnt Island Light. Built in 1821, it is the second oldest surviving lighthouse in Maine. The inn will pack a picnic lunch for you to enjoy while visiting the island.

Boothbay’s winding streets have plenty of boutiques and ice cream shops to explore during the day. A great place to amble is the Sculpture Trail, featuring works by local artists. Or simply stay on property and explore the trails meandering through the woodlands and find your inner peace.

Photograph by Jackie Greaney

Spruce Point Inn offers both casual and fine dining options. Chefs source locally fished, farmed, and harvested ingredients from the best producers in Maine. The Salty Dog offers a hearty Maine-inspired breakfast with Ducktrap latke, featuring Maine smoked salmon, potato pancake, and blueberry compote or the Lobstah Benny, poached eggs and lobster topped with tobiko caviar.

An all-day dining menu offers all the tastes of the sea including Band Island mussels, Damariscotta oysters, Atlantic salmon, and bluefin tuna. The inn’s fine dining option also offers a pier-to-plate and meadow-to-fork culinary experience. Seafood Napoleon, a combination of crab and lobster and roasted tomato; duck two-ways; pan-crusted codfish; and lobster pappardelle grace the menu and are perfectly prepared and a superb ending to a day on Maine’s seacoast.

sprucepointinn.com