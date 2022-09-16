Located a short drive from the town of Stowe in Vermont’s breathtaking countryside, Edson Hill’s picturesque retreat is set on 38 acres with 22 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, flawless service, and delicious dining all set in an upscale rustic atmosphere—truly a hidden gem and place to get away from the world.

Innkeepers Erik and Jesse Stacy reimagine the traditional inn experience, making the stay relaxing, calm, and luxurious for guests.

Built in 1941 as a private retreat, the hilltop brick manor house, inspired by French Canadian rural architecture, was built using salvaged bricks from a historic Burlington hotel and hand-hewn beams salvaged from the 18th-century homestead of Ethan Allen, one of the founders of Vermont. The inn overlooks verdant rolling hills, seasonal vegetable, herb, and perennial gardens, a pond, weathered barns, a horse paddock, and the Green Mountain Range with Mount Cobb in the distance.

The inn got a country-chic makeover by Susan Stacy of Boston’s Gauthier Stacy interiors in 2015. Today, the manor house has seven guest rooms, which exude the rustic charm of a Vermont country house while offering the latest luxury amenities. A wood-paneled sitting room is filled with plush furnishings, local artwork, and a large wood-burning fireplace surrounded by blue-and-white Delft tile. Chess and checker boards beckon a game or two. The tavern on the lower floor is cozy and inviting with its dark wood, vintage wooden tables, and gas fireplace—the perfect spot for a late-night tipple.

The 15 guest house rooms are set against Edson Woods and are equipped with wood- or gas-burning fireplaces, creature comforts, such as down pillows and comforters, and sophisticated décor paired with rustic and agrarian artifacts. Each guest house room features a private, exterior entrance to make your stay all the more private.

Cuisine prepared by Edson Hill’s executive chef Jerome Picca and his culinary team is unparalleled in the region, and features a modern approach to classic New England fare. The dining room at Edson Hill is an elegant setting for this dynamic culinary experience with its intimate ambiance and views of Stowe’s landscape. When the weather is warmer, dinner is served on a charming brick patio complete with heat lamps for chillier evenings.

Try Vermont culinary delights such as baked Jasper Hill Little Hosmer cheese with peach chutney and Two Sons Bakehouse’s bread, the local cheese board with house-made pickles, seasonal fruit jam, and fig compote, rack of lamb, roast chicken, seasonal soups, and hearty stews. The inn also has a well-curated wine menu, craft cocktails, and ales to pair with your cuisine.

Explore the inn’s surrounding woodlands on the trails that run through the property—perfect for hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing. Or simply curl up with a book in front of the fireplace or on a window seat and watch the changing colors of the leaves on the trees. This is a restful retreat that is sure to rejuvenate both body and soul.