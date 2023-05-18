Immerse yourself in the enchanting fusion of history and luxury: Biddeford Maine’s Lincoln Hotel awaits with unparalleled charm and exquisite experiences.

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH THE LINCOLN HOTEL

When you’re spending the weekend exploring the beaches, artist studios, breweries and distilleries, shops and restaurants of Biddeford, Maine, The Lincoln Hotel, the town’s only luxury boutique hotel, is the place to stay for an unparalleled bespoke experience.

Opened in September, the 33-room hotel, an Atlantic Hospitality property, is a prime component of the rebirth and redevelopment of downtown Biddeford as a drive-to destination that’s halfway between Portland and Kennebunkport.

“The Lincoln Hotel is the pinnacle of the town and offers the ultimate in high design,” says Tim Harrington, managing director of Atlantic Hospitality who manages and owns the property. “It’s absolutely stunning and rivals the best in most urban locations.”

The expansive rooms pair in vogue design with historic architectural details, including exposed brick walls, gas fireplaces, high ceilings, and wood elements. Curated artwork, mini-refrigerators, flat-screen TVs, luxury linens, top-of-the-line fixtures, and bath vanities topped with Carrera marble wrap you in luxury.

The Lincoln Hotel’s charming history – it was a working mill in the early 1900s when Biddeford was a thriving textile town that produced millions of yards of cloth and thread each year – is celebrated in its historic-centric amenities.

The five-star-resort-like luxury starts with the industrial-chic lobby, where visitors are greeted by a grand bar inspired by the upscale nightclubs of the 1940s and 1950s. “This has become a gathering place for locals as well as visitors,” Harrington says, adding that the “custom and craft cocktails are opulent.”

Batson River Brewing and Distilling, the hotel’s restaurant, presents new American pub fare as well as a tap list of house-made craft beer and a carefully curated selection of craft cocktails using house-distilled spirits. Visitors also like to stop in at Spinning Jenny’s Coffee Bar, which has a selection of grab-and-go foods that encompass everything from espressos and fresh juices to pastries.

The rooftop pool, the only one in southern Maine, is a perfect place to wind down while admiring the expansive city views and enjoying a crafted cocktail. And Impact Fitness, which has state-of-the-art machines, a spin studio and classes, allows you to maintain your wellness routine.

The hotel offers a number of activities and experiences, including a romantic getaway package that includes Champagne and sweet treats, priority dinner seating at Batson River, and a late checkout (because you’ll want to savor every single second of your stay).

The Lincoln Hotel is in the center of all the action in Biddeford. Up-and-coming local artists exhibit their works in the building, which is within walking distance of the beaches and Biddeford’s vibrant nightlife and restaurant scene whose popular spots include Palace Diner, which is in a vintage rail car, Jackrabbit Café, and Magnus on Water.

But there is so much to see and do at The Lincoln Hotel that you don’t really need to leave the premises to have a memorable time.

“There’s always something interesting going on,” Harrington says.

Learn more now at lincolnhotelmaine.com.