Easter Egg Hunt on Main Street, Peabody | April 9

Join in the hunt for your share of more than 1,000 eggs to be hidden along a stretch of Main St. in Peabody. Then stop by Courthouse Plaza for games and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget to BYOB – bring your own basket. More details at the Peabody Main Streets website.

Egg hunt and Easter photo mini-sessions, Boston Polo Club, Georgetown | April 9

Boston Polo is throwing an old-fashioned egg hunt with some fun additions. There will be pony rides, a food truck, games, and professional portrait sessions available to capture the kids in their Easter finest. Register at bostonpolo.square.site.

Easter storytime and craft, Copper Dog Books, Beverly | April 9

Bring the kids to this enchanting independent bookstore to kick off the Easter season with a story and a craft. Details at copperdogbooks.com.

Long Hill egg hunt trail | Photograph courtesy of the Trustees of Reservations

Spring egg hunt trail, Long Hill, Beverly | April 9, 10, 16, and 17

Celebrate springtime at one of the North shore’s most beautiful garden properties. Explore the specially decorated egg hunt trail and seeking out hidden letters to break the secret code and win a prize. Buy tickets at the Trustees website.

Spring Easter baskets for kids, Nunan Florist and Greenhouse, Georgetown | April 10

Kids plant pansies and other spring blossoms in a vibrant seasonal basket, perfect for giving as a gift or inspiring a little Easter excitement at home. Details and registration available at the Nunan website.

Chocolate centerpiece from m cacao | Photograph courtesy of m cacao

Easter chocolate class, m cacao, Amesbury | April 12

Upgrade your Easter candy by spending an evening with chocolate master Chef Delphin Gomes as he walks you through the creation of your own beautiful and delicious chocolate centerpiece including chocolate bunnies, eggs, and more. If you can’t make the Easter event but still want a chocolate fix, check out the ongoing schedule of classes. Register online.

Easter Charcuterie Platters & Mini Wood Signs Workshop, Hammer & Stain, Beverly | April 15

Paint a customized, stenciled wooden sign and make an Easter-themed sweet-and-savory charcuterie platter to take home. Bring along a bottle of wine and some friends. Sign up at hammerandstainnorthshore.com.

Easter Egg Buoy Painting, Art Haven, Gloucester | April 16

Come paint an egg-shaped buoy as a colorful Easter egg at this workshop in downtown Gloucester. All materials are provided, but be sure to wear clothes that can handle some paint splatters. The event is free but registration is required.

