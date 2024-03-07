If there is anyplace that knows how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, it’s Massachusetts. With a high population of people with Irish heritage, numerous Irish pubs, and plenty of enthusiasm for a party, we’re naturals.

And you don’t even have to go all the way to Boston to immerse in Irish cheer (and beer). We’ve rounded up eight great options for St. Patrick’s Day action right here on the North Shore:

March 14

St. Patrick’s wine glass paint & sip at The NexMex Thing, Peabody

Trade the Guinness and corned beef for a margarita and chips while you paint your own personal St. Patrick’s-themed wine glass under the guidance of instructors from Create & Escape. Visit createandescapediy.com/pages/events for tickets.

Michael Londra

March 17

Ireland With Michael at The Cabot, Beverly

Irish singer and TV host Michael Londra’s stage show weaves together music, dance, and storytelling in a vibrant celebration of Irish culture and history. Tickets available online at thecabot.org/event/ireland-with-michael.

Irish Step Show by BoSoma School of Dance, Beverly

The BoSoma School of Dance puts on its annual show featuring its Irish step dance students of all levels performing traditional reels and jigs. Visit bosomaschool.com/irishshow for more information and tickets.

Áine Minogue

Áine Minogue at the Wright-Locke Farm, Winchester

Irish storyteller and world-renowned harpist Áine Minogue brings her acclaimed dreamy and enchanting style to Winchester this St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets available online at wlfarm.org/aine-minogue-harpist.

Dark beer celebration and mug painting at Granite Coast Brewing, Peabody

Think beyond the Guinness by sampling customized flights of Granite Coast’s darkest brews. While you’re there, paint your own St. Patrick’s Day beer mug and sample treats from PAL’s Cakery. More details available at granitecoastbrewing.com/event-calendar.

Peddler’s Daughter

Shenanigans at the Peddler’s Daughter, Haverhill

The beloved Haverhill Irish pub has a day full of St. Patrick’s Day fun on the schedule, including an Irish breakfast starting at 10, corned beef and cabbage starting at noon, giveaways throughout the day, and plenty of music and Guinness. More details at facebook.com/events/973805517443059.

St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Bent Water Brewing Co., Lynn

Visit Lynn’s popular brewery for live music, indoor and outdoor games, food truck fare, and, of course, plenty of craft beer options. More details at facebook.com/events/927153018707760.

March 21

Eileen Ivers at the Shalin Liu, Rockport

Dynamic fiddler Eileen Ivers brings her unique blend of Celtic songs and poems and American roots music tot he stunning stage at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Tickets available at rockportmusic.org/eileen-ivers.