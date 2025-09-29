There are some moments in Anna Rossi’s culinary life that she’ll never forget. There was the time she made a perfect molten lava cake as a contestant on the TV cooking competition MasterChef, prompting restaurateur and judge Joseph Bastianich to call it a “lesson in baking perfection during a pressure test.”
Or when she was trekking Spain’s Camino de Santiago alone at age 20 and saw a Norwegian woman use a butter knife to dig out the cheek of a whole trout, bite it off the knife tip, and wink at her.
“I was horrified, and fascinated, and wanted it, too,” Rossi remembers. It also gave her the thrilling realization that the