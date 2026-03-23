Downtown Haverhill is home to an eclectic mix of places to spend a night out, from the Korean restaurant Damgueda, to Vault 77 Lounge, to The Tap Brewing Company. Now, it’s poised to become home to one of the state’s first cannabis consumption lounges, allowing people to legally consume cannabis outside of private homes in Massachusetts for the very first time.

Cannabis cafés have popped up across the United States in California, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and other states over the past several years. These cafés allow patrons to not only purchase marijuana products, but also consume them on the premises, the way people might buy a cocktail at a bar. But even after a 2016 ballot measure legalized recreational marijuana in Massachusetts and dispensaries became commonplace, the state took its time allowing consumption lounges.

“When voters approved this, it was approved that cannabis lounges would eventually be in the future of the cannabis industry here in Massachusetts,” says Caroline Pineau, CEO and owner of Stem, which became Haverhill’s first cannabis dispensary when it opened in 2020. “That has not yet come to fruition until now.”

Haverhill’s Stem is working on opening one of the first such establishments above its current dispensary location on Washington St. in downtown Haverhill. “We really picture it as a space for gathering with other cannabis enthusiasts,” Pineau says.

A Thoughtful Rollout

After finalizing regulatory approval in December, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has officially put into place new rules for the on-site consumption of cannabis at licensed social consumption establishments.

The Cannabis Control Commission will be issuing three types of licenses for social consumption: supplemental licenses for existing marijuana establishments to incorporate on-site consumption into their business location; hospitality licenses for standalone consumption areas at places like yoga studios or cafés; and event organizer licenses for organizing and hosting temporary consumption events.

Stem is working on opening one of the first consumption establishments north of Boston.

Several things still need to happen before licenses are issued, including creating the license applications with input from working groups. In addition, each city and town must opt-in to allow social consumption by a referendum, ordinance, or bylaw.

“The phase that we’re going through now is the state working with local communities to adopt ordinances for safe and regulated cannabis consumption lounges, which would be a like a café or going to a coffee shop,” Pineau says. “It’s a social experience that’s cannabis friendly, and now it will be regulated by the state and legal for the public to attend these establishments.”

A plethora of rules and guardrails will also be in place to ensure safety, like prohibiting social consumption establishments from selling alcohol or tobacco products on the premises, requiring a specific kind of ventilation system, and implementing procedures to make sure customers aren’t oversold cannabis. Those seeking a license will have to outline their plans for these and other requirements as part of their application. “This will take time to roll out thoughtfully,” Pineau says. “But I imagine by next year, you’re seeing these lounges starting to roll out.”

What’s Next

In the meantime, Pineau is working on renovations to get Stem’s space ready, including installing a new metal stairwell and an elevator, since disability equity is among the requirements for social consumption establishments. “Right now we’re focused on building the space so that when the applications roll out, we are going to be amongst the first to be in line,” Pineau says.

When it’s complete, Pineau envisions a “multi-use event space” that includes a rooftop lounge overlooking the Merrimack River. She imagines things like comedy shows, a golf simulator, yoga classes, food experiences, and live music, in addition to special events, from cannabis-friendly holiday parties to educational programming. “Maybe we’ll even have our first cannabis wedding at this space,” she says.

Pineau isn’t alone. Other business owners throughout the state are also working to open social consumption lounges. Rasta Rootz in Boston has plans underway to open a social consumption space, and the city of Somerville has already held several public meetings for potential business owners. “There are a lot of cannabis consumers in our area,” Pineau says. “They deserve a place to gather.”

stemhaverhill.com