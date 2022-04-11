There’s more to Easter dining than ham, lamb, and eggs. These North Shore culinary destinations will help you celebrate the holiday in delicious style.

Brunch

Salem Waterfront Hotel, Salem

Start with the antipasto, end with a selection of mini-pastries, and eat your fill of Belgian waffles, applewood smoked bacon, shrimp cocktail, and housemade mac and cheese in between. The Easter Bunny will be onsite all day and there will be an Easter bonnet competition and an egg hunt. Seatings available at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

225 Derby St., Salem, 978-740-8788, salemwaterfronthotel.com

34 Park, Andover

The restaurant will be serving its regular brunch menu (avocado toast with tomato relish and deviled egg salad perhaps?) along with some add-on Easter specials like steak and egg melt with braised short ribs and limoncello mascarpone cake with strawberry jellybean sauce.

34 Park St., Andover, 978-409-2445, 34park.com

Seaglass, Salisbury

Brunch with a view. Seaglass’ Easter brunch is served in its upper level event center, offering sweeping views of the waves while you eat. Brunch served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, 978-462-5800, seaglassoceanside.com

Lobster benedict at Brine | Photograph courtesy of Brine

Rare Steakhouse, Everett

Located within the Encore Boston, Rare Steakhouse promises an over-the-top brunch including cascades of fruit, a shellfish station, locally crafted charcuterie, prime rib, and a variety of made-to-order egg dishes. Served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3300, encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife

Danversport, Danvers

At Danversport you can chose to brunch under cathedral ceilings and a crystal chandelier in the Harborview Ballroom or in the more intimate setting of the Garden Level. Either way, the buffet menu includes breakfast classics, carving and pasta stations, salads, fruit, and dessert.

161 Elliott St., Danvers, 978-774-8622, danversport.com

Finz Seafood and Grill, Salem

Elevate your waffles and scrambled eggs with a side of oysters from the raw bar or coconut-banana crusted salmon. Brunch served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations limited and strongly encouraged.

86 Wharf St., Pickering Wharf, Salem, 978-744-8485, hipfinz.com

Spinelli’s, Lynnfield

All the standards, plus beef tenderloin, baked scrod, cheese blintzes, and more. Seven seating times available from morning through afternoon; reservations required.

Route 1 South, Lynnfield, 781-592-6400, ext. 2, spinellis.com

Dinner too

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

The Beauport is offering two ways to delight in Easter: Opt for the brunch buffet in the hotel ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book a table at the 1606 Restaurant and Oyster Bar for the prix fixe dinner menu including options like chilled English pea soup, grilled rack of lamb, and lavender crème brûlée.

55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-491-5090, beauporthotel.com/dining

1606 Restaurant and Oyster Bar | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Davio’s will be serving dinner all day, starting at 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., brunch options like eggs benedict or filet mignon with poached eggs will also be available. Reservations strongly suggested.

1250 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-944-4810, davios.com/lynnfield

Brine, Newburyport

At Brine, indulge in brunch items (duck and fried oyster hash, anyone?) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or choose from a specially curated dinner menu all day, including previews of new spring entrees before they debut on the regular menu. Full menu and reservations available online.

17 State St., Newburyport, 978-358-8479, brineoyster.com