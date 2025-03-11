Over the past decade, Burlington has become known as an exciting and ever-evolving destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Visitors can shop the regionally iconic Burlington Mall, stroll the shops and eateries of 3rd Avenue, or explore the town’s many independent restaurants and retail options. Located right along route 95, Burlington offers a range of attractions that are very easy to access.

Look a little deeper, however, and you just might find that Burlington is also an ideal spot for self-care, offering up facilities for improving your health, getting out into nature, and pampering your body and mind. From public fitness offerings to luxurious spa options, the town is the place to go to nourish your well-being.

“Here in Burlington, health and wellness is one of our goals,” says Kelly Lehman, assistant director of parks and recreation for the town.

Photograph by Shutterstock

To pursue that goal, the town built an outdoor fitness court with seven stations, including bars, rings, and other bodyweight exercise options. Another park features outdoor rowing and elliptical machines.

For more outdoor recreation visitors can wander through Mary Cummings Park, a natural oasis in the busy town. The 216-acre property includes a boardwalk winding over wetlands, trails through forests and fields, and a wheelchair-accessible loop designed to attract butterflies and other pollinators. Picnic benches make it a great spot to bask in the serenity of nature.

The town is also home to Life Time, a fitness center and health club that promises much more than just a place to exercise. The facility offers more than 200 group classes each month, cardio machines, and weight training options, but goes well beyond simply breaking a sweat. Luxury amenities including saunas, pools, healthy food options, and spa treatments make a visit to Life Time an experience, rather than just a workout. There’s a waitlist for memberships, but day passes are available.

“It feels like you’re walking into a five-star fitness resort,” says manager Ray Chapman. “We are open 4 a.m. to midnight, and there’s people here all day,”

Burlington is, of course, also known for its world class medical facilities, including Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. Extending its commitment to wellness outside the walls of the hospital, Beth Israel Lahey Health launched Lifestyle Health: Weight Loss & Wellness at The Village, a standalone building that is part of the Burlington Mall complex. The facility helps clients reach wellness goals by working with a trained medical staff to learn about nutrition, weight-loss options, and even mental health in a supportive, educational atmosphere designed to help, rather than shame.

“Weight and wellness are holistic,” says Amanda Powell, chair of the Division of Lifestyle Health at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. “We want patients to walk into the clinic and feel good about themselves.”

When they’re done at the clinic, Powell points out, visitors are in easy reach of other wellness-related options. They can grab a balanced salad at Sweetgreen, enjoy the benefits of assisted stretching at StretchLab, or indulge in a little hair pampering at Blo Blow Dry Bar.

Options for spa and wellness treatments abound elsewhere in town as well. At Anam Cara Wellness Center, partake in an energy healing session or relax with a therapeutic massage. Treat yourself to beautiful new nails at Belle Vista Nail Studio, or rejuvenate your skin at one of the town’s many medspas, like VIO Med Spa or Medspa810.

Karma Asian Fusion, Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Photograph courtesy of Common Craft

Of course, wellness can also mean enjoying high-quality cuisine that nourishes both body and spirit, and Burlington has much to offer on that front as well. For more than 50 years Café Escadrille has been serving classic and contemporary American dishes featuring fresh seafood and mouthwatering steaks, Karma Asian Fusion offers Japanese and Chinese flavors enhanced with techniques from French cooking, and Mooo serves up impeccable sourced steaks from around the world. Common Craft features a scratch kitchen, beers by a rotating selection of local viewers, and games and activities for all ages, perfect for a lingering afternoon of fun and connecting with friends and family.

What could be better for your well-being than that?