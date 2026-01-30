New England knows how to celebrate winter —possibly better than almost anywhere else. The cold settles in, the days get shorter, and suddenly the idea of a getaway built around a glowing fire feels less like a luxury and more like a necessity. Luckily, the region is home to hotels and inns that celebrate the season with in-room fireplaces—and some complete with butler service, seasonally inspired menus, and spaces made for curling up and staying put. Whether you prefer a classic city escape or a rustic rural retreat, these fireside destinations turn winter into something worth embracing.

A FIREPLACE BUTLER IN THE CITY

Leave it to The Newbury to elevate the fireplace experience to an art form. The hotel offers 42 wood-burning Fireplace Suites, each designed as a sanctuary for winter indulgence with plush king beds, marble bathrooms with rainforest showers, and separate living and sleeping areas. But the true showstopper is the Fireplace Butler—on call to deliver pre-selected wood varietals, expertly lay the fire, and tend its glow throughout your stay.

This year, The Newbury has taken its tradition even further through a collaboration with celebrated designer Ken Fulk, who personally lit the first fire of the 2025 cozy season using matches from his own collection. Guests can even enjoy a Ken Fulk–curated Spotify playlist created exclusively for fireplace season.

A selection of birch, cherry, oak, and maple wood allows guests to tailor the ambiance of their stay. Pair it all with an indulgent hearthside menu of caviar, oysters, braised short rib, and warm desserts, plus seasonal cocktails like the smoky Campfire and the Newbury Hot Toddy.

Even beyond the suites, The Newbury invites fireside lingering in The Street Bar, with its old-school service and crackling hearth, and in The Library, a book-filled hideaway accessible only to hotel guests.

thenewburyboston.com

The Lenox Hotel | Photograph by Christopher Smith/courtesy of The Lenox Hotel

BACK BAY’S FIREPLACE CLASSIC

A landmark in Boston’s Back Bay, The Lenox Hotel has been welcoming guests since 1900, when it was built as the city’s tallest building and a showcase of BeauxArts architecture. Its classic brick façade, arched windows, and elegant detailing set the tone for the warm, historic charm found inside.

The hotel’s Executive Fireplace Rooms offer one of Boston’s winter luxuries: in-room, wood-burning fireplaces. This season, The Lenox is enhancing that experience with its Fireside Experience Package, which includes wood service and locally sourced treats—Goodnow Farms hot cocoa, Vermont Marshmallow Co. marshmallows, and s’mores inspired chocolate patties from Seacoast Sweets. Together, they create a cozy, nostalgic fireside ritual that feels distinctly New England.

Available throughout the winter, the package reflects the hotel’s longstanding tradition of heartfelt hospitality. Steps from the Boston Marathon finish line and rich with storied history—including a famous stay by Judy Garland—The Lenox remains a timeless choice for a warm, intimate Boston escape.

lenoxhotel.com

Beauport’s cozy lobby welcomes guests with a roaring fire | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

WARMTH ON THE WATERFRONT

Perched directly on Pavilion Beach, Beauport Hotel, Gloucester channels classic New England shingle-style architecture through a contemporary lens. The building’s weathered gray exterior, white trim, and sweeping lines evoke the grand seaside hotels dotting New England’s coastline.

In winter, Beauport becomes a peaceful waterfront retreat. Guest rooms with gas fireplaces glow softly against crisp coastal interiors featuring shiplap walls, driftwood-hued furnishings, and expansive windows that frame the Atlantic’s winter drama.

Seasonally, the hotel offers Winter by the Sea packages, inviting guests to enjoy bundled beach walks, fireside cocktails, or seasonal menus at the 1606 Restaurant & Bar, where a large fireplace the lounge. Outside, harbor-facing fire pits allow for bracing sea air paired with cozy warmth. Beauport captures the magic of the shoreline in winter—quiet, windswept, and unexpectedly luxurious.

beauporthotel.com

The Briar Barn Inn offers gas fireplaces in its rooms | Photograph by Kim Crawford

RUSTIC CHIC IN ROWLEY

Set in the town of Rowley, Briar Barn Inn blends pastoral charm with the polish of a modern boutique retreat. Its architecture draws from traditional New England farmsteads—complete with a silo-inspired tower—paired with refined antiques and one-of-akind art pieces.

Each guest room includes a gas fireplace, designed to complement an aesthetic of rustic elegance: exposed beams, reclaimed wood accents, curated antiques, soft textiles, and slipcovered seating. The effect is inviting and serene—ideal for quiet winter escapes.

Seasonal offerings such as Winter Wellness or Cozy Getaway packages often include spa credits, hot toddy kits, or prix fixe meals at Grove, the inn’s restaurant. Grove’s winter menus highlight regional ingredients, braised dishes, and warm desserts that harmonize perfectly with fireside evenings. Briar Barn Inn feels like a sophisticated winter hideaway rooted deeply in New England’s pastoral heritage.

briarbarninn.com

Edson Hill’s tavern hearth is a cozy spot | Photograph Courtesy of Edson Hill

VERMONT’S MOUNTAIN CHARM

Nestled on 38-acres of meadows, ponds, and wooded slopes, Edson Hill embodies the spirit of a classic Vermont estate. Originally built in the 1940s, the property preserves its white-clapboard and brick main house, gabled roofs, and equestrian-inspired outbuildings, elevated today by contemporary interiors that feel cozy and relaxed.

Several guest rooms feature wood burning fireplaces, some set into slate surrounds and others framed by minimalist mantels that contrast beautifully with the inn’s mountain-lodge textures— natural wood, wool throws, handcrafted furniture, and large windows that frame snowy views.

Winter packages often include ski-and-stay bundles, guided snowshoe excursions, or hot cider tastings. After a day on the slopes, guests gather in the tavern-like lounge beneath rustic beams where a fireplace flickers, lending warmth to the crisp Vermont night. Edson Hill is the quintessential winter retreat in the mountains—peaceful, classic, and deeply connected to the landscape.

edsonhill.com