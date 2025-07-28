Subscribe Now

The Magazine

Northshore Jan/Feb 2024
The al fresco dining season on the North Shore is precious and fleeting, which means we need to make the most of every sun-drenched day and warm, balmy night. There’s no better place to do that than at one of the region’s pretty patio dining spots, which serve up waterside ambiance along with great food, drinks, and summertime vibes. Here are four to check out this season. Sunset Club, Plum Island Feet in the sand, drink in hand, sunset over the saltmarsh, and a warm breeze in your salty hair. That’s the chill, beach-day vibe at Sunset Club, Plum Island’s indoor-outdoor summertime haven. Housed in a refurbished gas station an
