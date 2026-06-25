Lots of things have changed over the last century, but here on the North Shore, the yachting tradition has remained constant, with yacht clubs marking the summer season with regattas and social celebrations on the water. Today, the North Shore coastline is dotted with yacht clubs, including several that were established even before the invention of the telephone. Here, we take a look at the histories— and people—that make these North Shore institutions special.

EASTERN POINT YACHT CLUB, GLOUCESTER

Established: 1923

Located on Gloucester’s outer harbor overlooking Lighthouse Cove and Dog Bar Breakwater, Eastern Point Yacht Club has been welcoming sailing and yachting enthusiasts since its founding in 1923. Sailing and racing has always been central to the club’s activities and identity, and this year is no different, with Thursday and Sunday races and a Sailing & Adventure Camp for kids. Members also enjoy beautiful amenities from the club’s perch on Eastern Point, including a snack bar, pub, and formal dining room; overnight accommodations; and a pool.

American Yacht Club in Newburyport was rebuilt after a fire destroyed the building in 1907. | Photograph by Barb Bailey

AMERICAN YACHT CLUB, NEWBURYPORT

Established: 1885

Established in 1885 and located on the Merrimack River, Newburyport’s American Yacht Club is among the oldest continually operating yacht clubs in the United States, surviving through world wars, the Great Depression, and even a devastating fire that destroyed the entire property in 1907. When the club was rebuilt, it came back stronger than ever with a new clubhouse designed by Boston architect William G. Perry, who later led the restoration of Colonial Williamsburg.

American Yacht Club in Newburyport was rebuilt after a fire destroyed the building in 1907. | Photographs by Barb Bailey

Today, American Yacht Club isn’t “your typical yacht club,” says the club’s commodore Amy Sison. “The vibe is very laid-back. We all volunteer to try to keep the costs really low. So it’s very member driven,” she says. “It’s really a community that helps each other out. We all pitch in to put in the docks every year and keep up the grounds.” It’s also incredibly welcoming and community oriented. Among its points of pride is the club’s sailing school, which it has offered for more than 60 years. “It’s something we’re really proud of, giving back to the community and teaching sailing to both youngsters and adults as well,” Sison says.

While the club doesn’t have a restaurant or bar, it’s laserfocused on boating and community, hosting annual regattas like the Chet Young Regatta and the Rum Run Regatta, as well as parties and potlucks throughout the season. “We’re definitely an active group of folks who just really enjoy the water and want to keep it accessible,” Sison says.

Jubilee Yacht Club in Beverly was established in 1896 | Photograph by Wangkun Jia

JUBILEE YACHT CLUB, BEVERLY

Established: 1896

Social events, family, and a strong sense of community are central pillars of life at Beverly’s Jubilee Yacht Club, along with a rich history and beloved traditions of racing and yachting. It even hosted President William Howard Taft during a visit to Beverly, says member Debra Duggan. “It’s a beautiful club,” says Duggan, who has frequented the club since she was a child and whose father was a life member. “The lounge has a beautiful view of the harbor and out towards Manchester and Misery Island, Little Misery, and Baker’s Island.”

Along with its natural beauty and prime location at the southernmost point of land in Beverly, Tuck Point, Jubilee boasts an active cruising fleet, busy regatta schedule, fishing tournaments, and a junior sailing program called the Sandy Point Sailing Association, along with a bustling social calendar featuring live music and special events celebrating everything from St. Patrick’s Day to the Kentucky Derby. “There’s a nice feel and a group of people,” Duggan says. “It’s a first-rate yacht club. I think it has a great location, great facilities, great management, and solid membership, and those are all things that many, many people through the years have helped to create.”

Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead Neck | Photograph by Alamy

EASTERN YACHT CLUB, MARBLEHEAD

Established: 1870

Eastern Yacht Club’s history reads like a who’s who of yachting, from members winning the America’s Cup against the British Royal Yacht Squadron for several years running in the 1880s to the extensive historical collection of trophies in the clubhouse.

Today, Eastern Yacht Club is a worldrenowned destination, welcoming visiting yachts from around the world to its idyllic location on Marblehead Harbor. The club’s many amenities include overnight accommodations, a wide variety of dining options, a pool, tennis, youth sailing classes, and annual cruise. The club also adheres to several time-honored traditions, like requiring jackets during weekend formal dining and lowering the U.S. flag at sunset each day at the sound of a cannon (or a bell on Sundays).

Then there’s the sailing itself, which has been the center of the club’s focus since its founding. The club hosts annual races and regattas in a variety of formats and has also hosted sailing events including the Etchells World Championship, Star World Championship, Olympic Classes Regattas, and many others.