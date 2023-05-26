The coming long weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, but it is also a solemn holiday for remembering lives lost in service to the country. Whether you’re feeling summery or serious – or both – we’ve rounded up a selection of activities to help you make the most of the holiday weekend.

Boston Calling Music Festival, Boston | May 26-28

The city’s signature musical festival returns this year featuring headliners Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers, and Paramore, along with dozens of other acts. Join in the fun for one day to see your favorites or score a three-day pass so you don’t have to miss a single note. Tickets and complete lineup available at bostoncalling.com.

Gold Star Run for Honor, Saugus | May 27, 8 a.m.

This annual event includes 5K and 10K runs as well as a 1-mile walk, all the raise money for the Cpl. Scott Procopio Scholarship Fund, honoring a Saugus native killed in Iraq in 2006. In 2019 and 2021, the event raised more than $30,000 to fund scholarships for local high school students moving on to higher education. Registration is open online.

Classic films at The Cabot, Beverly | May 27-29

Scare yourself out of swimming the ocean with Jaws on Saturday, immerse in the undersea world of Finding Nemo on Sunday, or laugh at the classic antics of the Marx Brothers at a Monday double feature including Horse Feathers and Duck Soup. Tickets are available online.

Polo at Myopia | Photograph by Jacqueline Miller

Opening Day at Myopia Polo Club, Hamilton | May 28, 3 p.m.

Almost every summer since 1887, Myopia Polo Club has hosted matches every Sunday. Check out this year’s opening day on Sunday for human and equine athletics in a setting rich with history and bucolic charm. Tickets and more information at myopiapolo.org.

Community Day at Long Hill, Beverly | May 30

One of The Trustees’ flagship properties throws open the gates to welcome everyone free of charge. Stroll the recently renovated gardens to enjoy the spring blooms, hike the surrounding woods, take the kids to spot frogs and koi in the ponds, and wonder at the beauty of the historic house. Advance registration is suggested.

Long Hill | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Memorial Day Parades | May 30

A time-honored tradition, Memorial Day services and parades will be staged in many North shore communities this weekend. Boxford, Danvers, Andover, Marblehead, Salisbury, and Topsfield are among the cities and towns that will host parades and ceremonies observing the day on Monday.