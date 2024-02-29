You may still be deep in the winter blues, but we’ve rounded up some of the top happenings north of Boston this March to get you out of your shell. Find out which museums to visit and which live shows to keep an eye out for. Discover how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the North Shore, and, as the weather starts to warm by the end of the month, how to begin to enjoy spring.

Rockport Music Shows

All month

This March, check out Rockport Music’s lineup of shows at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. Some seasonal highlights include an Irish céili with Michael O’Leary & Friends at Upstairs on Main on March 7, and fiddler Eileen Ivers on March 21. You’ll also discover education and community engagement events like the Boston City Singers on March 10 and the Boston Children’s Chorus on March 30. tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Resa Blatman, Beauty and the Beasties, 2008. Oil, acrylic, and glitter on 3 separate cut-edge, 1/4-inch sintra panels. Courtesy of the artist.

Bats! at the PEM

All month

Now through July 28, head to the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem to catch the exhibit Bats!, all about the only mammals that can truly fly. The exhibit features a colony of live Egyptian fruit bats on view at the Dotty Brown Art & Nature Center, along with contemporary artworks, interactive zones, and other interesting items that teach visitors more about bat biology, the way they’re represented in pop culture, and the roles they play in our ecosystems. pem.org/exhibitions/bats

Wenham Museum Spring & Summer Sports Sale

March 2–3

On the first weekend in March, the Wenham Museum hosts its first ever spring and summer sports sale. The museum encourages folks to donate gently used sports equipment they no longer need, and head to the sale to shop for discounted secondhand youth sports and outdoor recreation goods. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and proceeds benefit the Wenham Museum. wenhammuseum.org/sportsale

Appleton Farms | Photograph by Robert Barossi

Maple Season at Appleton Farms

March 2–17

When the March thaw begins to reawaken the world in the spring, maple trees are one of the first things to feel it. Sap flows up their trunks, bringing nutrients to their branches and filling buckets when the trees are tapped. Witness this spring ritual at Appleton Farms on weekends from March 2 through 17—the farm hosts “maple strolls,” which take guests to the farm’s historic sugar shack and maple grove, along with a “maple in the barnyard” program geared toward kids. thetrustees.org

The Importance of Being Earnestine at Castle Hill

March 7–17

Oscar Wilde’s famous comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, first opened in London on Valentine’s Day in 1895. This March, Castle Hill Productions puts on a gender-swapped adaptation of the show, called The Importance of Being Earnestine, set in the 1920s, during which the women get to lead double lives. Staged in the Great House Ballroom, the show runs from March 7 through 17, and tickets start at $28. thetrustees.org

Shows at North Shore Music Theatre

March 7–30

This March, Beverly’s North Shore Music Theatre hosts a lineup of exciting one-night shows all month long, starting with A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Shakespeare & Company on March 7. Other shows include the critically acclaimed musical Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show on March 16, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure for kids on March 23, and disco tribute show Motor Booty Affair on March 29.

nsmt.org/

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Dueling Pianos at the Phoenician

March 16

Paint the town green as the Phoenician Restaurant in Haverhill hosts a St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza this March 16. The dueling pianos show brings musical requests to life, along with a pre-show boiled dinner buffet featuring corned beef and cabbage. And, of course, the full bar will be stocked. Tickets to the show go for $25, while the buffet and show combo goes for $50 per person.

Photograph courtesy of the Salem Film Fest

Salem Film Fest

March 21–24

The 17th annual Salem Film Fest returns to Witch City March 21 through 24. Venues throughout Salem host a lineup of some of the world’s best independent documentaries. Mostly volunteer run, the fest is the largest international documentary film festival in Massachusetts. “Come to Salem,” reads the festival’s tagline, “see the world.” salemfilmfest.com

Spring Egg Hunt Trail at Long Hill

March 23 and 24

Long Hill in Beverly hosts a spring egg hunt in celebration of Easter (which is celebrated on March 31 this year). But this won’t be the traditional Easter egg game—the trail and scavenger hunt won’t require a basket, and it’ll feature a spring-themed craft and a petting zoo. The property, known for its beautiful gardens, hosts two sessions per day, one starting at 10 a.m. and one at noon. Registration is required, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. thetrustees.org

Danversport Bridal Show

Danversport Bridal Show

March 27

One of the North Shore’s premiere wedding venues, Danversport hosts its annual bridal show this year on Wednesday, March 27. The expo features all kinds of wedding vendors, from photographers to bakeries to makeup artists, and is geared toward all couples, not just those planning to celebrate their big day at Danversport. Running from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the event includes complimentary cocktails for guests 21 and over, passed hors d’oeuvres, swag bags, and a bridal fashion show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets go for $12 in advance or $15 at the door. danversport.com