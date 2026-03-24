Many years ago, when Jane Merrow was serving meals at a local soup kitchen, a couple came in to fill out paperwork to use the food pantry. Merrow chatted with them, but they refused any dinner or even a cup of coffee. They were so embarrassed to need food assistance. “They wanted to crawl under a table,” Merrow remembers. “They just wanted to disappear, and I thought, man, if I ever had my way, I would never make people feel like that.”
Now, she’s living up to that promise. Merrow is the co-founder of the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, an all-volunteer pantry providing food to more than 750 people every Friday. “When we star