Father’s Day is right around the corner. The North Shore is loaded with incredible restaurants, but if steak is dad’s favorite, give him a special evening he won’t soon forget and head to one of our favorite steakhouses north of Boston. Most of these eateries have alfresco dining so you can take advantage of this weekend’s great weather. Do you have a favorite local steakhouse that you don’t see below? Let us know in the comments!

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Davio’s Lynnfield location is doing something pretty cutting edge these days. By incorporating fresh produce and herbs from the adjacent Whole Foods’ rooftop garden, they bring to the menu incredibly fresh ingredients. Modeled after the Boston location, the restaurant boasts a fireplace and alfresco seating. Known for their Northern Italian Brandt Beef steaks and handmade pastas, Steve DiFillippo and his team present fine dining at its best.

427 Walnut St., Lynnfield, 781-944-4810, davios.com/lynnfield

L’Andana Grill

L’Andana Grill is nothing if not upscale. Evoking the spirit of a true trattoria, chef Jamie Mammano features wood-grilled cuisine and homemade pastas like those found in the foothills of Tuscany. Elegant décor includes end-grain wood floors, weathered barn board, and Italian mosaics. Warmer months find guests enjoying alfresco dining on the plant rich patio.

86 Cambridge St., Burlington, 781-270-0100, landanagrill.com

La Fina

This new steakhouse in Andover is straight out of the gilded age run through a sleek modern filter. The second restaurant in the LaRosa family, La Fina has a menu just as glamorous as its décor. Think plump, fresh oysters in the fried oyster appetizer, Gnocchi Al Tartufo, and, of course, steaks. Only prime grade beef from the best cuts makes it to the table here, cooked in a broiler that reaches a blazing 1,400 degrees F, then rested for 10 minutes before a final sear.

27 Main St., Andover, 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com

Pellana Restaurant

Pellana Steakhouse is tough to beat when it comes to prime grade steaks and chops and high quality seafood. Offering a choice of over 400 domestic and imported wines, it’s no wonder they were granted the Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator. Opulent and refined, Pellana is a place for those with discriminating tastes.

9 Rear Sylvan St., Peabody, 978-531-4800, pellanarestaurant.com

Strega Italiano

Conveniently located at Trade Center 128 in Woburn, Strega Italiano is one of the North Shore’s most upscale dining destinations. The expansive space has sleek décor, dark wood accents, eye-catching lighting, and soaring ceilings, which combine for a dramatic ambiance. This Italian steakhouse boasts a menu of à la carte steaks and chops alongside traditional Italian fare.

100 Sylvan Rd., Woburn, 781-933-3333, stregaitaliano.com

Teresa’s Prime

Teresa’s Prime Steakhouse is both sophisticated and fun. Executive chef Nick Yebba Jr. offers a wide selection of house cut Prime Beef, Italian specialties, and the freshest seafood dishes around. All this paired with a refined ambiance and a 5-star staff make Teresa’s Prime a must visit.

20 Elm St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, 978-276-0044, teresaseatery.com/prime

The Bancroft

It’s hard to beat the combination of prime beef, craft cocktails, and sleek vibe at this Burlington steakhouse. The eclectic décor makes the large room seem intimate—and if privacy is what you need, polished glass and steel walls seal off rooms for high-level negotiations. The thoughtful menu covers all the steakhouse classics, but also draws culinary influences from around the world, offering inventive salads, small plates, and a large selection of gluten-free items.

15 Third Ave., Burlington, 781-221-2100, the-bancroft.com