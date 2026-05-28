Wicked Ducks®, the North Shore’s first custom luxury rubber duck boutique, is expanding following a debut year that captured both local and regional attention. After being named Rookie of the Year at Boston’s Snowport Winter Market in 2025, the brand recently opened its second location at 2 North Street in Salem.

Founded in Marblehead, Wicked Ducks® blends European-inspired craftsmanship with playful New England charm. The boutique features a curated collection of high-end imported ducks, alongside its rapidly growing line of original, custom-designed characters. Among its most beloved creations are Wanda (the Salem Witch duck), Clawde (the Boston-born lobster duck), and Izzie (the Golden Retriever duck), each designed with distinct personality. A new wave of original designs is set to launch this June, further expanding the brand’s dedicated collector community.

At the heart of the brand is its signature initiative, Ducks on a Mission™ — a purpose-driven collection that integrates charitable giving into product design. Each duck in this line supports a meaningful cause, reinforcing Wicked Ducks®’ commitment to community impact. The upcoming debut of Mama Mallard, inspired by Boston’s iconic Public Garden statues and created in collaboration with artist Nancy Schon, will mark the first release in a highly anticipated collectible series tied to this mission.

Wicked Ducks® original location is at 27 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead.

Follow Wicked Ducks® for updates, events, and new releases:

Instagram: @wickedducks

TikTok: @wicked_ducks