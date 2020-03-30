The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges. New Balance, the athletic footwear giant based in Massachusetts, has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face masks to address the significant demand for these supplies.

The company has begun producing prototypes for face masks in its Lawrence, Massachusetts, manufacturing facility and hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon. They are coordinating their efforts with government officials and local medical institutions as well other U.S. consortiums and testing facilities.

L.L.Bean has also begun to work with MaineHealth to make masks for nurses and doctors. The company is working with dog bed liners and has sent a number of prototypes to Maine Health last week. They are planning on stitchers to work seven days a week to produce the masks.

In Marblehead, Lis Steinfeld owner of LizSteinfeld, a shop that specializes in personal bra fittings for petite to full figured women, has turned to making masks for healthcare workers throughout the state. Lis and her son are making 3-D N-95 masks from her home in Marblehead.