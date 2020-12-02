Among the many things that the year 2020 has taught us is that “home” is an incredibly important place. So many of us have spent more time at home than ever before during the pandemic, whether it’s working from home, attending remote school, or simply getting very acquainted with our own kitchens and couches in a way we never had before.

That’s why the new Sedna Beverly Waterfront luxury apartments, located blocks from downtown Beverly and minutes from local beaches, are so exciting and are arriving on the North Shore at a perfect time. They give the concept of staying home new meaning, making it not only enjoyable and exciting, but as though you’re a guest at some fabulously upscale accommodation.

“We view ourselves in the hospitality business for sure,” says Mike Procopio, vice president of development for The Procopio Companies in Lynnfield, the real estate development and construction management firm behind Sedna.

Carefully situated to allow each of the project’s 62 units to have water views of Beverly Harbor, the one- and two-bedroom units are sleek, sophisticated and airy, with open-concept floor plans and plenty of natural light. Every unit has a private patio or balcony, along with quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and thoughtful touches like built-in USB chargers in the kitchen.

Not only are the units themselves lovely and comfortable, but the overall project—which includes two buildings—is particularly suited to staying home. In fact, allowing residents to work from from home is “a huge part of all the projects that we do,” even prior to the pandemic, Procopio says.

“It speaks to the current climate and the current desires of people to work from home,” he says.

The buildings are beautifully appointed inside and out, so being at home feels like a luxury. For instance, “each building has a roof deck with sweeping Atlantic Ocean views,” Procopio says.

Each building also has its own fitness center, allowing residents to access the gym within the comfort of their own residence, which is especially nice for wintertime, not to mention the pandemic.

“Your fitness center is just [for] the 30 people who live in your building,” Procopio says, rather than a public gym with thousands of members, making it more conducive to social distancing.

In addition to nice perks like onsite parking, wifi in the common areas, and secure bike storage and a repair station, there’s also a club room and wine bar and common areas that are ideal for shared workspace pods. (The units themselves have work-from-home dens and nooks, too).

Outside, you’ll find a river walk boardwalk, outdoor patio with grills and fire pits, and built-in cornhole. There are also above-and-beyond amenities like paddleboard and kayak rentals, a pet-wash station, and even a TransitScreen with live MBTA updates, a nod to Sedna’s close, half-mile proximity to the Beverly Depot MBTA commuter rail station.

“This project in particular is designed to feel like you’re at a boutique hotel,” Procopio says.

For more information, visit sednabeverly.com.