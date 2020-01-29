Upstate New York’s premiere luxury resort, Whiteface Lodge, offers a special winter package this season: Ski. Soak. Eat. Repeat. The package combines mountain lift tickets with on-property perks like resort credit, making it perfect for snow enthusiasts considering a trip to the region, which has twice hosted the Winter Olympic games.

The resort, situated adjacent to the alpine village of Lake Placid, was conceived by a former Olympian and modeled after the Adirondack Great Camps of the Gilded Age. The all-suite property boasts 96 guestrooms, a three-story great room, two restaurants, 24-hour room service, Lake Placid’s only resort spa, and two handcrafted, luxury lean-tos, unique to the Adirondacks.

Starting at $399 a night, the package is designed for two, including two complimentary lift tickets to Whiteface Mountain and complimentary breakfast. Guests also receive a resort credit of $50 per night for one-bedroom suites, $75 per night for two-bedroom suites, or $100 per night for three-bedroom suites, perfect to use for dinner at KANU or its neighboring lounge, Peak 47.

The package also includes 25% off at the spa, perfect for winding down after a long day of skiing. The hotel recommends The Mountain Mender treatment, featuring a hydrotherapy soak and massage combination. Guests can also find restoration via the resort’s indoor/outdoor heated pool and hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms.

Other complimentary amenities at Whiteface Lodge include an ice-skating rink, a 56-seat movie theater, a game room with a two-lane bowling alley, a nightly s’mores tradition, and valet parking.

The Ski. Soak. Eat. Repeat. package is available through April 1, 2020. Reservations can be made at www.thewhitefacelodge.com or by calling 518-523-0505. The package is subject to availability and rates listed are exclusive of gratuities and applicable taxes and fees.