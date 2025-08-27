Looking for a fantastic family getaway for the unofficial last weekend of summer? Check out the newly renovated Red Jacket Beach Resort in Yarmouth on Cape Cod. I’ve been coming to the Yarmouth beaches as long as I can remember. It was a favorite summer spot for my family and our friends the Allens. The warm ocean waters of Thachers and Smugglers Beaches located on Nantucket Sound kept our families entertained all summer long. I had a chance to revisit these childhood memories when I had a mini family reunion with my sister Catherine and her husband Mike and their two children, Johnny, 9, and Shea, 6.

The resort is right on the coast, with a private beach to drink in the breathtaking views of the sea. This full-service resort offers beach umbrellas, chaises, towel service and two bars for those parents wanting to indulge in a cold fruity beverage while the kids frolic in the massive kiddie pool. In addition to the breathtaking private beach and kiddie pool, the resort also offers guests beautiful indoor and outdoor pools—the outdoor pool has a series of cabanas for rent to make the stay even more luxurious.

Red Jacket Beach Resort I Photographs By Heidi Kirn Photography

Renovations

All of the Red Jacket Beach Resort rooms are updated with newly appointed interiors, décor, and furniture. The room options range from bunk suites for families traveling together, cottages, and traditional queen and king rooms with water views. Each room is decorated in hues of blue mixed with warm sand tones for a calming atmosphere. For a larger family gathering the resort offers townhomes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

New Activities and Programming

This summer watersports are on offer at Red Jacket Beach Resort. Guests can now reserve private boat excursions, jet skis, SUP boards, kayaks, and canoes right on the Red Jacket Private Beach. Also new to the Red Jacket Beach Resort are pickleball courts available for guests to reserve at the front desk. Additional wellness and relaxation services have been added to the full-service spa menu at the resort. Other items of note include the return of beach yoga and bikes to rent. Red Jacket Beach Resort’s family-friendly activities, live music, and evening fire pits featuring s’mores to end the day offer the perfect way to wind down summer.

Red Jacket Beach Resort