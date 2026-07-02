North Shore travelers looking for a coastal New England escape have had good reason to stay north—weekends spent art gallery hopping in Rockport, lobster dinners in Essex, boutique hotel staycations in Gloucester, and long afternoons visiting farmstands and hidden beaches. Cape Cod has long occupied a different lane entirely synonymous with family traditions, weeklong rentals, beach traffic, and summers that felt comfortably unchanged for decades.

But this summer, a new wave of boutique hotels, farm-to-table dining, wine bars, 5-star cuisine, and design-forward hospitality is quietly reshaping parts of Cape Cod into something that increasingly appeals to the North Shore traveler: great food, thoughtful design, live music, coastal scenery, and experiences that feel local, authentic, and current. And much of that activity is centered mid-Cape around Dennis, West Dennis, Yarmouth, and Harwich.

Curated Travel

At the center of the shift is Pelham Hospitality, whose collection of properties is helping redefine modern Cape Cod travel. Pelham House Resort, perched above Nantucket Sound in Dennis Port, has become one of the Cape’s standout boutique luxury stays. Following a major transformation, the property now feels like the kind of coastal hotel North Shore travelers typically seek out in places like Kennebunkport, Watch Hill, or Newport.

Think oceanfront cocktails at sunset, elevated dining experiences, stylish guest rooms, and a polished but relaxed atmosphere that feels more coastal retreat than traditional beach resort. But what makes the experience particularly compelling is how it now connects to a broader network of experiences beyond the hotel itself.

Wequassett Resort just completed an extensive renovation of its property last year. Photograph Courtesy of Wequassett Resort

Love Farms

A short drive inland, Love Farms has quickly become one of the Cape’s most interesting new openings. The concept blends a working farm, restaurant, music venue, event space, and market into one sprawling community destination that feels more aligned with the Hudson Valley or coastal Maine than the stereotypical Cape Cod experience. Guests spend afternoons wandering the property with coffee and pastries before settling in for live music, outdoor cocktails, or chef-led harvest dinners built around seasonal ingredients sourced directly from the farm.

Photographs Courtesy of Love Farms Love Farms is a great destination for farm-to-table cuisine.

Fire pits flicker across the sprawling deck while acoustic music drifts through the property at sunset. Communal dinners unfold beneath string lights as couples linger over oysters and wine. The atmosphere is elevated without becoming exclusive, polished without losing warmth. For North Shore visitors accustomed to places like Appleton Farms and the growing farm-dining culture around Essex County, Love Farms offers a familiar sensibility with a distinctly Cape Cod backdrop.

A Boutique Stay

This spring, Pelham Hospitality expanded the concept further with the launch of Love Farms Lodge, the reimagined boutique property formerly known as Pelham on Main. The lodge operates as an extension of the Love Farms experience. Guests receive curated farm-inspired amenities, seasonal dining packages, and shuttle access connecting the lodge directly to both Love Farms and Pelham House Resort.

That interconnected approach reflects the direction modern leisure travel is moving toward—away from isolated hotel stays and toward immersive ecosystems where food, lodging, music, and local culture all work together.

Dennis Village as a Food Destination

At the same time, Dennis Village is developing into one of the Cape’s most compel – ling culinary neighborhoods. Baleine, the intimate new wine bar from the team behind The Pheasant, feels like exactly the kind of place you’d expect to stumble upon in Newburyport or Manchester-by-the-Sea. Inside, the atmosphere is understated and deeply inviting: natural wines, oysters, vinyl spinning behind the bar, candlelit tables, and small plates designed for lingering late into the evening.

By day, the space transforms into a café serving espresso and pastries. By night, it becomes one of the Cape’s most stylish social scenes. The opening signals a broader evolution happening across Cape Cod dining. Travelers are increasingly looking for places that feel authentic, local, and thoughtfully designed— experiences rooted in atmosphere as much as destination.

The Red Jacket Resorts also went through a sweeping renovation. | Photographs by Heidi Kirn

Reinventing the Cape Resort

Even some of the Cape’s most iconic legacy resorts are evolving. In Yarmouth, the longtime Red Jacket Resorts collection has undergone a sweeping renovation and repositioning effort, modernizing several classic beachfront properties while preserving the nostalgic charm that made them staples of Cape Cod family vacations for decades. The multimillion dollar refresh introduced redesigned guest rooms, upgraded pool and beachfront spaces, refreshed dining concepts, fire pits, expanded programming, and updated wellness amenities across the portfolio.

Photographs courtesy of Red Jackets Resorts

This summer, Red Jacket Beach Resort is adding another layer to that reinvention with the debut of a new Sam Adams Beer Garden popup opening June 1. Set steps from the sand, the outdoor gathering space brings a distinctly Boston-meets-Cape Cod energy to the resort experience, complete with Sam Adams favorites on tap, lobster rolls, burgers, lawn games, breezy outdoor dining, and sunset cocktails overlooking Nantucket Sound.

An Immersive Escape

Farther down the Cape in Harwich, Wequassett Resort & Golf Club is also embracing a more immersive approach to coastal hospitality. Fresh off a thoughtful property-wide renovation completed in 2025 and its recent centennial celebration, the Forbes Double Five-Star resort is introducing a new lineup of experiences centered around the ecosystems, flavors, and traditions that define Cape Cod.

Beginning in June, naturalists from Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary will lead guided birdwatching walks across the property, taking advantage of Pleasant Bay’s position along the Atlantic Flyway, where more than 300 bird species migrate throughout the year. The resort is also partnering with the Massachusetts Oyster Project to install an oyster upweller onsite, giving guests the chance to learn firsthand about oyster cultivation and the role shellfish play in restoring coastal ecosystems. Elsewhere on property, a new bee program featuring active hives offers guests an up-close look at pollination and honey production, while guided garden tours with head groundskeeper Tom Hatch explore the resort’s edible gardens, native coastal plantings, and culinary herb beds that support Wequassett’s food and beverage program.

Bluebird Dennisport, a Lark property, has been modernized for today’s traveler. Baleine in Dennis Village offers great wine and cocktails. | Photograph by Matt Kisiday

Cape Motel Design Revival

Bluebird Dennisport—one of the newest Lark Hotels properties—is helping reimagine the classic Cape roadside motel for a younger generation of travelers. The property blends retro-inspired design with social outdoor spaces, beach access, bike culture, and a laidback aesthetic that feels refreshingly unpretentious. It’s another sign that Cape Cod hospitality is evolving well beyond traditional resort culture. The clam shacks, beach roses, bike trails, and old family cottages remain part of the experience. But layered onto that nostalgia is a more refined hospitality culture centered around food, design, wellness, music, and gathering spaces.

Photograph By Paige Ashley Harding

Cape Cod will always be a classic New England summer destination. But increasingly, it’s pairing that nostalgia with the kind of thoughtful hospitality, independent food culture, and design-forward experiences North Shore travelers already seek out closer to home. In other words, the other Cape is speaking the North Shore’s language.

baleinecapecod.com

larkhotels.com

lovefarmscapecod.com

pelhamhouse-resort.com

redjacketresorts.com

wequassett.com