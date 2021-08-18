Northshore magazine celebrated 20 years of publishing in high style at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett this past Sunday, August 15. The event featured tasty bites from Encore Boston Harbor’s culinary concepts, including Rare Steakhouse, Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap, Red 8, On Deck Burger Bar, Fratelli, Mystique, and Cheese Meet Wine—all paired with cool brews, sophisticated wine and champagnes, and delicious rum punches as well as other specialty cocktails.

DJ Chris Roxx played the best in summertime tunes, while guests sipped, savored, and celebrated this publishing institution north of Boston. Owner Rick Sedler says he was so happy to see so many friends—both old and new—come out to raise a glass in honor of this milestone.

“We are glad we can begin to host events again, and it was fun to kick off the event season with our own anniversary,” Sedler says. More than 500 readers, magazine partners, and staff came together on Encore’s gorgeous South Lawn to mingle and enjoy a summer day celebrating in the sun.

“It’s hard to believe 20 years has gone by,” reflects Sedler. “We are grateful to our longstanding partners and our amazing staff, as well as freelance writers and photographers who continue to find and report on the Best of the North Shore in every issue—and we look forward to the next 20 years to see what the future holds for this regional lifestyle magazine.”

Below, check out a video and some photos from the event.