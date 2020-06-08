As of yesterday, June 8, Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club has reopened its doors. The award-winning property welcomes travelers back with a refreshed health and sanitation plan, $5.5 million renovation to its Britterige Villas, and a new lineup of private experiences and offers tailored for summer stays with flexible booking policies.

With a balanced trifecta of private accommodations, spacious grounds, and plethora of outdoor activities, the resort sets the scene for a secluded vacation on the Cape.

During the offseason, the resort put $5.5 million toward the renovations of its Britterige Villas, consisting of 116 one-bedroom accommodations. The new look is reflective of the Cape’s coastal setting and provides guests with a modern, casual retreat.

This summer, the resort is also debuting a grocery delivery service where guests can pre-order their favorite produce, veggies, snacks, and treats to be delivered and stocked in the villa upon arrival, elevating the villas’ exclusive ambiance and helping keep guests safe.

Ocean Edge has also launched a series of private, carefully curated experiences across the resort’s expansive 429 acres. The experiences include private oyster tours in the Brewster Flats, individual archery lessons, private dining options, private beach fires during sunset with s’mores kits, and more.

They’re also offering more relaxed cancellation policies—for stays now through June 25, reservations can be canceled with no penalty up to 24 hours prior to check-in. Visits from June 26 through September 3 have an eight-day cancellation policy.

Ocean Edge is giving discounts to healthcare workers, who will now receive 50% off stays for their heroic efforts and some well-deserved relaxation.

The resort’s new health and safety policies include required masks at the beach and pool areas (except when you’re swimming), additional outdoor dining seats, contactless golf check-in, and grab-n-go dining options. Read their entire health and sanitation plan here.

For more information, visit oceanedge.com.