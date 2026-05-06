With the listing of the Old Farm estate in Wenham a rare mix of history and acreage with surrounding conservation land is available on the North Shore. The estate is an example of early New England architecture, sited on 15 pastoral acres abutting 100+ acres of Essex County Greenbelt Association conservation land with a network of trails.
Both the main house and property are historically significant. The main house dates back to before the Salem Witch Trials, circa 1658, and is listed on The National Register of Historic Places. It has been impeccably maintained by the current owners. The main house was enlarged and restored