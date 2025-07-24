It would take all summer for someone to adequately explore every single beach on the North Shore, from the wide expanses of soft sand popular with day trippers and dotted with colorful umbrellas, to the hidden, rocky coves that only the most local of locals know about and guard like a precious secret.

Yet North Shore beachgoers can do more than catch some rays and ride the waves when they visit one of our region’s beaches. They can also have all kinds of experiences, like camping, exploring nature, and enjoying the classic “beach day” atmosphere.

Here are a few to check out.

For beach camping

Salem is well known for its witchy ways, especially in October, but locals know there’s a special summertime draw, too: Winter Island Park, home to camping facilities and Waikiki Beach. Formerly a Coast Guard and Sea Rescue Station from the 1930s-1970s, Winter Island’s Waikiki Beach is a family-friendly spot with gentle waves, a curving beach with tide pools, and pretty views of Salem Harbor and beyond. While local lore varies as to how the beach got its strange name, one thing is for sure: Exploring Winter Island Park, with its beach, boat ramp, community sailing, and historic fort makes for a great summer day. Visitors can also extend the fun by camping at Winter Island, which has 28 RV sites and 15 tent sites, plus a group camping area dubbed “the igloo,” says David Gilbert, Winter Island manager.

Salisbury Beach State Reservation is well known for its pristine, sandy 3.8-mile coastline. But people might not know that it’s also a popular camping destination, with 484 campsites for tents, trailers, and RVs.

Also check out: Bakers Island Light Campsite in Salem, which is accessible by boat and offers just a handful of tent sites on the 60-acre island.

Salisbury Beach

Nahant Beach Sandy Point Beach

For great swimming and lots of nature

Crane Beach is one of the “most treasured North Shore summer destinations,” says Chris Moore, property director for the Crane Estate. “People love to come to the beach to enjoy one of the cleanest and really most pristine stretches of beach that’s suitable for swimming.” A barrier beach, Crane is well known for its relatively gentle waves and soft, sandy beach, as well as really trailblazing amenities, such as beach wheelchairs and a seasonal beach transport service for disabled guests and anyone who needs assistance getting to the beachfront, as well as a bathhouse and concessions. But it’s also great for those who want to get in touch with nature, thanks to the more than five miles of trails that wind through, dunes, a maritime scrub forest, and beachfront.

Located at the tip of Plum Island, adjacent to the Parker River Wildlife refuge in Ipswich, Sandy Point State Reservation’s small parking lot means you need to arrive early to nab a spot. But if you do you’ll be rewarded with a pristine, almost rustic sandy beach where federally protected birds called piping plovers nest.

Also check out: Nahant Beach, another state reservation with nesting piping plovers, a promenade walking path, and a Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) visitor services supervisor that provides free programming, like beach cleanups and nature walks, year-round, according to a DCR spokesperson.

Good Harbor Beach Devereux Beach

For a classic beach day

Devereux Beach in Marblehead is popular with families for a reason. Not only does it have a wide, pretty beach with views of Boston and gentle waves, but there are tons of amenities that make it the perfect place for a “classic” beach day. There’s a playground; a snack shack selling hot dogs, lime rickeys, ice cream, and other beach day faves; and a nearby pavilion available for rentals. There’s also plenty of parking close by and another “bonus” beach across the causeway called Riverhead Beach with even more to do on Marblehead Harbor. “There are options for paddleboarding and kayaking,” says Karla Strobel, of Marblehead Recreation’s events and communications team. “So you can come to Devereux Beach for the day, walk across the street and rent a kayak.”

America’s first public beach, Revere Beach is still a fantastic spot for a “classic” beach day. Its three miles of sandy beach, annual sandcastle contest each July, and amenities like public bathrooms, outdoor showerheads, a bathhouse, and nearby dining options guarantee a great day in the sun and sand.

Also check out: Good Harbor Beach is one of Gloucester’s many beloved beaches for good reason, thanks to its wide expanse of soft white sand and amenities like showers, restrooms, and concessions.