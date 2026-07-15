With National Ice Cream Day coming up (it’s celebrated July 19 this year) and another heat wave this week, we are all ready for some cool, creamy ice cream. From newer spots to the iconic North Shore favorites, here are some of the best ice cream shops in our region to visit this summer.

Richardson’s

Richardson’s Farm is one of those iconic North Shore spots. They been continuously family-run since day one, and the farm and ice cream operations are currently managed by the 9th generation. The Middleton location is a working dairy farm so you know your ice cream will be fresh. While you are there check out the two miniature golf courses, batting cages, and driving range.

156 South Main St., Middleton, 978-774-5450, richardsonsicecream.com

Photograph courtesy of Mad Maggie’s

Mad Maggie’s

Mad Maggie’s offers a list of standard flavors including cake batter, chocolate, coffee, and cookies & cream – but it is their specialty flavors that really shine. Brown Sugar Oatmeal contains instant oats with ribbons of brown sugar, and candy store floor has a light chocolate malted base, with M&Ms, Chocolate chips, Nestle Crunch pieces, and crushed malted milk balls.

1025 Osgood St., North Andover, 978-685-2814, madmaggies.com

White Farms Homemade Ice Cream

Another iconic favorite, White Farms has two location on the North Shore – Ipswich and Gloucester. You can also check out the White Farms on the go ice cream truck at Stage Fort and other locations and events. Check out fun flavors including cocojamocha, coconut chip, caramel cow, cherry vanilla, chocolate fudge turtle, and chocolate pb cup.

326 High St., Ipswich, 978-356-2633; 76 Essex Ave., Gloucester; 978-559-7489; facebook.com/whitefarmsicecream , facebook.com/whitefarmsonthecauseway

Photograph courtesy of Treadwell’s Cherry Farm Creamery | Photograph by Doug Levy

Treadwell’s Ice Cream

In the year 2000, the Gould family purchased and revived Treadwell’s Ice Cream and continues the “Treadwell’s Tradition” of extraordinary service. A diverse menu serves up hard ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet, soft serve, chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, and an epic sundae. The 12-scoop Kitchen Sink includes 3 toppings, whipped cream, nuts, sprinkles, peanut butter, apple, banana split, and brownie sundae – make sure to bring some friends.

46 Margin St. (Route 114), Peabody, 978-531-7010, mytreadwells.com

Cherry Farm Creamery

Off of Route 128 in Danvers Cherry Farm Creamery is another one of the North Shore’s most iconic ice cream shops. You can find over 35 flavors of homemade ice cream, low fat soft serve, frozen yogurt, non-dairy sorbet, no sugar added ice cream, vegan options, and special weekly ice cream flavors.

210 Conant Street, Danvers, 978-774-0519, cherryfarmcreamery.com

DownRiver Ice Cream

DownRiver Ice Cream is bounded on two sides by the Castleneck river – a tidal river that ebbs and flows through the Great Marsh. While you enjoy your ice cream sit on one of the Adirondack chairs or grab a seat in the pergola by the garden. With high standards for sourcing their ingredients they mix a custom 16% buttermilk fat base (most are 12% or 14%), and make their ice cream in small batches – one 2.5 gallon tub at a time.

241 John Wise Avenue, Essex, 978-768-0102, downrivericecream.com

Holy Cow | Photographs by Brian Samuels

Holy Cow Ice Cream Café

One of the newer spots on the North Shore now has four locations in the region with a fifth on Cape Cod. They focus on keeping their menu diverse—maintaining some of the classics while also catering to the nostalgia of junk foods and childhood treats. Flavors include corner piece, salted pb oreo, salted caramel brownie, wild blueberry pie, toasted smores, and cold brew oreo. They also have a few vegan flavors including vegan lemon squeezy, vegan purple haze, and vegan coconut oreo.

86 Andover Street, Peabody, 978-587-2255; 80 Pleasant Street, Gloucester, 978-281-0313; 181 Fort Avenue, Salem, 978-498-4387; 19 3rd Ave Burlington,(781) 362-4616, holycowicecreamcafe.com

Melt Ice Cream

Another newer favorite, Melt Ice Cream, sources local ingredients in their homemade, small batch ice cream. Their current rotating flavors include rosemary lemonade sorbet, vegan coconut, vegan mexican chocolate, nutella with fluff, blueberry and lavender, and buttered popcorn.

60 Washington Street, Salem, 978-826-5703, meltsalem.com