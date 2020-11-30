Now through Sunday, December 20, the reimagined 8th Annual Sea Festival of Trees will light up select storefront windows and businesses at Salisbury Beach and in downtown Newburyport. The festivities include thousands of twinkle lights, a holiday tree stroll, a giant gingerbread house, and a scavenger hunt to boost spirits in a reimagined way this holiday season.

According to researchers, glowing Christmas lights, festive music, and bright colors boost energy levels and feelings of happiness resulting in improved mental health.

This year’s annual holiday fundraiser will present a magnificent display of showcase trees with cash and prizes totaling $20,000 in the lobby of Blue Ocean Event Center. The public can also spot creatively themed raffle trees up-close through glimmering storefronts at Salisbury Beach Center’s Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, GroundSwell Surf Café, Salisbury Discount House Annex, SurfSide Beach Deck & Restaurant, and Swell Willey’s, plus more trees in the windows of Newburyport businesses Dolce Fredo Gelato, Interlocks Salon & Spa, Newburyport Bank, and RE/MAX on the River.

There is no admission fee and tree raffle tickets will be available for purchase online. As always, each tree with all its prizes will go home with a lucky winner.

“People need an extra dose of joy this year, and the reimagined SeaFestival of Trees will lift holiday spirits during a year when it is needed most,” says Kathy Aiello, director of the popular annual tree event. “While we’re not bringing people indoors for a full-scale experience, everyone will be able to enjoy a walk-about holiday stroll to see some 30 festively decorated trees, do a fun tree scavenger hunt to find unique items on each tree, gaze at our giant gingerbread house display, and just simply enjoy a little holiday sparkle.”

Presented by Newburyport Bank, Sea Festival of Trees proceeds will support the non-profit Salisbury Beach Partnership’s fund to bring back a historic carousel to the Broadway Mall at the beach center, featuring colorful, 110-year-old intricately hand-carved wooden horses and chariots. 2020 Festival sponsors also include: Central Catholic High School, Gienapp Architects, RE/MAX on the River, and Blue Ocean Event Center.

Find a full list of donors and sponsors online at seafestivaloftrees.com.

$5K Christmas Cash Tree

New this year, ticket buyers will have the chance to win a decorator tree designed by Christmas By the Sea Shop and Flowers By Marianne that includes a cash prize of $5,000 made possible by sponsor donors! Tree will be on display in Blue Ocean Event Center lobby.

Holiday Gift Card & Prize Trees Valued at $10K

Young and old alike will delight in the chance to see and win specialty themed gift card and prize trees in Blue Ocean Event Center valued at $1,500-$3,000 each featuring:

Santa’s Toyland: $2,500 in Toys & Games + Festive Tree

Holiday Shopping Spree: $3K in Gift Cards + Designer Tree

Home for the Holidays: $2K in Home Electronics, Entertainment & Kitchen Appliances + Tree

Jinglin’ Jackpot: $1,500 in Scratch Lottery Tickets + Golden Designer Tree

Tree Viewing and Storefront Locations

Enjoy 6-foot to 10-foot high artificial trees filled with a breathtaking array of holiday colors, ornaments, creative décor, and more than 15,000 twinkling lights.

Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury

Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 3 Central Avenue, Salisbury

Christmas By the Sea Shop + Flowers By Marianne, 72 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH

Dolce Fredo, 38 Market Square, Newburyport

GroundSwell, 25 Broadway, Salisbury

Interlocks Salon & Spa, 58 Merrimac Street, Newburyport

Newburyport Bank, 63 State Street, Newburyport

RE/MAX on the River, 11 Market Square, Newburyport

Salisbury Discount’s Sand Dollar Annex, 16 Broadway, Salisbury

SurfSide Beach Deck & Restaurant, 25 Broadway, Salisbury

Swell Willey’s, 4 Broadway, Salisbury

Tree & Prize Raffle Ticket Purchase

From Saturday, November 28 through Sunday, December 20, raffle tickets will be available for purchase online at seafestivaloftrees.com and at By the Sea Gift Shop in Blue Ocean Event Center. There is no admission fee or full-scale indoor public event this year.

Tree winners will be drawn for each tree and prizes on Sunday, December 20. View drawings online through a livestream broadcast. Link and info to come.

Giant Gingerbread House and More

New England’s largest whimsical confectionary creation, designed and hand-built by Amesbury resident Jim Shalkoski, will be on display in Blue Ocean Event Center lobby. The 8-foot wide by 10-foot tall sugary structure is constructed of edible gingerbread, candy, frosting, and other colorful holiday sweets, while playful characters and elves are created free-hand from molded chocolate.

Make a night of it! Download the Festival’s Tree Scavenger Hunt and spend a fun family evening finding hidden items on each tree, viewable in storefronts at Salisbury Beach Center and downtown Newburyport.

Children are invited to write their wish list on the Festival’s special Santa stationery (downloadable on our website) and mail letters in our authentic North Pole Express mailbox located at Blue Ocean Event Center.

More Information

Saturday, November 28 – Sunday, December 20

Tree lights on daily from 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For updated information, to purchase tree raffle tickets, and find tree locations, visit seafestivaloftrees.com or call the Sea Festival of Trees hotline at 978-462-2512.