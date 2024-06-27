The Martignetti Hospitality Group has been making waves in the culinary and hospitality scene in New England since its inception. What began as a single Italian restaurant has quickly emerged as a multifaceted entity of fine dining experiences and boutique luxury accommodations.

The group’s flagship restaurant, Sogno, located just north of Boston, has quickly earned accolades and wards for its authentic Italian fare, rare imported wines, craft cocktails, and impeccable service, becoming an icon and mainstay as a premier destination for culinarians visiting New England.

Sogno-at-Sea: A New Horizon in Hospitality

However, Martignetti Hospitality Group’s ambitions extend far beyond the confines of land-based gastronomy. In a bold move set to debut in the summer of 2024, they are embarking on a new venture off-land with the launch of an all-new yacht charter service in Boston Harbor.

The newly christened “Sogno-at-Sea” experience, will offer an exclusive journey aboard a state-of-the-art yacht meticulously curated based on the client’s requests. As guests step aboard the yacht, they are greeted by an ambiance of sophistication and elegance, with panoramic views of Boston’s iconic skyline serving as the backdrop for an unforgettable adventure. Curated menus and culinary experiences provided by Sogno will take center stage with the ability to host groups for special events, corporate outings, and family gatherings.

The boat can be chartered for lunch, afternoon and evening cruises, or longer, depending on the client’s request and travel route, and will be available for bookings in Boston until the fall when Sogno-at-Sea will provide its services out of the group’s southern Florida outpost until the following season.

This expansion into the yacht charter service is a strategic move by Martignetti Hospitality Group to diversify its offerings and tap into the growing demand for unique and luxurious experiences. It not only showcases the company’s entrepreneurial spirit but also solidifies its position as an innovator in the hospitality industry, setting a new standard for experiential waterfront experiences in Boston.

“We want to continue to offer unique experiences to our customers, many of whom reside in and around the North Shore, that exceed all their hospitality expectations,” said Ron Martignetti, founder and co-owner.

Reimagining Good Harbor Beach Inn

But the journey doesn’t end there. The Martignetti Hospitality Group team is charting a course for further expansion, setting sights on transforming the historic Good Harbor Beach Inn in Gloucester, MA, into a totally reimagined property. Scheduled to reopen in 2025 as the Inn at Good Harbor Beach, this grand undertaking represents a multi-million-dollar investment in redefining the concept of premier boutique lodging.

The collaboration with the renowned Niemitz Design Group for the renovation of the Inn at Good Harbor Beach underscores the company’s commitment to delivering attention to detail in design, and its partnership with artisanal local vendors throughout the North Shore is part of an ongoing effort to create a truly exceptional guest experience.

The Inn at Good Harbor Beach, located on one of the top-10 rated beaches in the U.S, is poised to set a new standard for boutique accommodations in the region.

With three projects in-tow, this is only the beginning for the Martignetti Hospitality Group. The group is currently seeking out new projects and opportunities in New England and beyond.

For more information, visit martignettihospitality.com.